She said Letsike had received support from ANC members that were part of the LGBTQI+ community ahead of the conference last weekend. Swarts said her loss in the race reflected that the LGBTQI+ community was still undermined.
“It is a reminder that the LGBTQI+ still has a mountain to climb until it finds expression in the leadership of the congress movement. The ANC membership missed an opportunity to chart a defining moment in the history of gender politics in South Africa, and it is an embarrassing moment to say the least.”
Letsike was, however, thankful for being nominated by the ANC Youth League and for the support from other leagues and provinces.
She said the ANC’s resolutions will reveal the victory of the queer community.
“We may not have made this NEC final list.However, I had the privilege to run for my constituency ...
“The agenda is solid and above us. What we have contributed during the conference will lead towards the future we want, as it will be captured in the resolutions of the conference. That is our win for our constituencies,” Letsike said.
TimesLIVE has reached out to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe but he did not respond by the time of publication.
ANC criticised for not representing LGBTQI+ in new NEC
ANC’s LGBTQI+ member Steve Letsike did not make the cut onto the new national executive committee
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A political movement aligned to the ANC has criticised the party for not electing any members of the LGBTQI+ community to its newly-elected national executive committee (NEC).
The ANC’s five-day conference was meant to encourage the party’s commitment to inclusion and representation but queer people in the ranks of the party had been ignored, said the Embrace Diversity Political Movement (EDPM).
The EDPM is a political movement by and for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex and Queer individuals that are pro-ANC and its mass democratic movement alliance partners.
In an open letter to new ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, the movement expressed disappointment that Steve Letsike, who was campaigning for the ANC’s NEC, did not make the cut.
“Steve Letsike has dedicated her life not only to the advancement of marginalised communities but has also played a central role in supporting this gigantic movement with her skills and expertise on the approach to safeguarding the community and its human rights,” said spokesperson Duncan Swarts.
Image: Facebook/Steve Letsike
