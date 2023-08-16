Politics

WATCH LIVE | SAPS, Ipid briefs parliament on Mashatile's VIP unit attack, illegal mining

16 August 2023 - 10:31 By TImesLIVE
The South African Police Service and Independent Police Investigative Directorate are briefing parliament's committee on police on the incident involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit and illegal mining in Riverlea.

Cabinet welcomes arrests of illegal miners in Riverlea

The cabinet has welcomed the arrests of more than 194 “illegal miners” in Johannesburg, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on ...
Politics
5 days ago

‘Our gang killed the Riverlea zama zamas because they didn’t want to share profits’

Illegal miner says the shafts were new and it would have been fair for everyone to have a share in them
News
5 days ago

State has ‘overwhelming evidence’ tying VIP cops to N1 assault as defence labels evidence weak

The state insists there is "overwhelming evidence" placing eight arrested VIP protection officers at the scene of an assault on the N1 highway in ...
News
2 weeks ago

VIP protection assault cops deny links to threatening text sent to witness

Several of the eight VIP protection unit officers applying for bail after being charged over the N1 assault on motorists have denied knowledge of ...
News
2 weeks ago
