Politics

Seven organisations join alliance with Mmusi Maimane’s Bosa to mount united electoral challenge

24 April 2024 - 13:22
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane says the Bosa Alliance is not restricted to this year’s elections. File photo.
Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane says the Bosa Alliance is not restricted to this year’s elections. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has revealed seven organisations have joined his party to contest next month’s elections as the Bosa Alliance.

Maimane said the parties have agreed not to contest the elections as individual entities but as a collective under the Bosa banner, with only Bosa on the ballot and the parties campaigning for it in the build-up to May 29.

In turn, Bosa will accommodate leaders of the parties as candidates or in leadership structures of the party.

Maimane said the Bosa Alliance was not restricted to this year’s elections. The alliance is founded with the 2026 local government elections in mind.

Parties to the alliance, who choose to run in their regions in 2026, will have the benefit of Bosa campaigning for their organisations in that election.

The parties are:

  • The Mopani Independent Movement, a local party based in Limpopo and formed before the 2021 local government elections. It has councillors elected in the Ba-Phalaborwa and Greater Letaba municipalities.
  • Lentswe La Batho, a national political party founded by Dr Thabo Diseko in Thabu Nchu in 2022. It has a presence in Free State and the Northern Cape.
  • Abantu Integrity Movement is a local political movement founded by Mkhuseli “Khusta” Jack. It operates in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in the Eastern Cape and has elected councillors in that metro.
  • Moretele Independent Civic Organization is a civic organisation operating in Mpumalanga and has elected councillors in Dr JS Moroka municipality.
  • New Horizon Movement is an independent, non-partisan, community-based organisation operating in Sedibeng district municipality in Gauteng, with representation in the Emfuleni municipality council.
  • Movement of the People, a newly formed local political party operating in Central Karoo in the Western Cape.
  • African Change Academy, a national political party operating chiefly in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape.

POLL | Should the IEC procure generators for all voting stations?

Are you concerned load-shedding might stand in the way of free and fair elections?
Politics
9 hours ago

Maimane said the parties to the Bosa Alliance have signed a pledge to:

  • Restore meritocracy to the civil service, and hire high quality teachers, law enforcement and technocrats from all sectors of society to rejuvenate, refresh and recapacitate government.
  • Protect the constitution if legislation considered by the leaders of the alliance to be dangerous is tabled by other MPs.
  • Seek to bring in more like-minded political parties so the alliance can become a greater force in parliament.
  • Share polling data, voter registration efforts, voting district monitoring and technical capacity building through joint training of the public.
  • Where possible, open doors to each other’s donors and in-kind support base so the parties can ethically grow a set of common political resources available for the fulfilment of their shared vision.

When Bosa was launched in 2022, Maimane committed that the political platform would appear on the ballot paper this year as an umbrella body for community organisations across the country.

“We recognised no one party can stand alone and represent the will of many vastly diverse communities across the country in parliament. Rather it will take smaller groupings of citizens who are community based, and community biased, to all coalesce under one umbrella body,” he said on Wednesday.

“With Bosa as the national anchor party at the rational centre of South African politics, we aimed to gather several smaller parties under one banner to mount a united challenge to the ruling class and bring change to our country.”

This is necessitated by both principle and pragmatism, said Maimane.

“We champion the principle of ground-up, grassroots decision-making as the most appropriate form of decision-making. Pragmatically, because trust in politics and politicians is at an all-time low in South Africa, citizens are demanding names and faces who are from their communities and who are accountable to their communities.”   

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

We won’t join pacts just to oust ANC, says Maimane

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party won’t join up with other ones with the sole intention of ousting the ANC, but will ...
News
2 months ago

Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster named Build One SA Gauteng premier candidate

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has announced his party's Gauteng premier candidate.
Politics
3 weeks ago

SA’s jobs crisis: how to slash our 2,500km youth unemployment line

Youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb approaching explosion, writes Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane
Opinion & Analysis
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wenzeni uZuma? He stole and rendered country useless, says Bheki Mtolo Politics
  2. Attempt to serve warrant on Joburg city manager Floyd Brink at home is 'abuse ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Malema changes tune on vote rigging as elections loom Politics
  4. SA calls for probe after reports of mass graves of Palestinian civilians in Gaza Politics
  5. Multi-Party Charter unveils social welfare plan to tackle poverty Politics

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...