Seven organisations join alliance with Mmusi Maimane’s Bosa to mount united electoral challenge

Maimane said the parties to the Bosa Alliance have signed a pledge to:
- Restore meritocracy to the civil service, and hire high quality teachers, law enforcement and technocrats from all sectors of society to rejuvenate, refresh and recapacitate government.
- Protect the constitution if legislation considered by the leaders of the alliance to be dangerous is tabled by other MPs.
- Seek to bring in more like-minded political parties so the alliance can become a greater force in parliament.
- Share polling data, voter registration efforts, voting district monitoring and technical capacity building through joint training of the public.
- Where possible, open doors to each other’s donors and in-kind support base so the parties can ethically grow a set of common political resources available for the fulfilment of their shared vision.
When Bosa was launched in 2022, Maimane committed that the political platform would appear on the ballot paper this year as an umbrella body for community organisations across the country.
“We recognised no one party can stand alone and represent the will of many vastly diverse communities across the country in parliament. Rather it will take smaller groupings of citizens who are community based, and community biased, to all coalesce under one umbrella body,” he said on Wednesday.
“With Bosa as the national anchor party at the rational centre of South African politics, we aimed to gather several smaller parties under one banner to mount a united challenge to the ruling class and bring change to our country.”
This is necessitated by both principle and pragmatism, said Maimane.
“We champion the principle of ground-up, grassroots decision-making as the most appropriate form of decision-making. Pragmatically, because trust in politics and politicians is at an all-time low in South Africa, citizens are demanding names and faces who are from their communities and who are accountable to their communities.”
TimesLIVE
Seven organisations join alliance with Mmusi Maimane’s Bosa to mount united electoral challenge
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has revealed seven organisations have joined his party to contest next month’s elections as the Bosa Alliance.
Maimane said the parties have agreed not to contest the elections as individual entities but as a collective under the Bosa banner, with only Bosa on the ballot and the parties campaigning for it in the build-up to May 29.
In turn, Bosa will accommodate leaders of the parties as candidates or in leadership structures of the party.
Maimane said the Bosa Alliance was not restricted to this year’s elections. The alliance is founded with the 2026 local government elections in mind.
Parties to the alliance, who choose to run in their regions in 2026, will have the benefit of Bosa campaigning for their organisations in that election.
The parties are:
POLL | Should the IEC procure generators for all voting stations?
