Sport

Sacked SASCOC boss Tubby Reddy threatening to spill the beans

11 January 2018 - 10:16 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi (R) alongside Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy (L) during the General Meeting media briefing at Olympic House on April 22, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi (R) alongside Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy (L) during the General Meeting media briefing at Olympic House on April 22, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Dismissed SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) chief executive Tubby Reddy has confirmed that he has submitted documents of more than 700 pages to the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into allegations of misconduct at the embattled organisation.

Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi has instituted commissions of inquiries into a stampede at a pre-season Soweto derby at FNB Stadium last July and into allegations of misconduct at Sascoc.

The two inquiries are expected to start later this month.

“I have made submissions to the chairperson of the commission of inquiry and my documents are more than 700 pages‚" Reddy told TimesLIVE.

"I am cooperating with them because I want an opportunity in a formal set up to put my side of the story.

"In this commission‚ the truth will come out.”.

The inquiry into allegations of misconduct at Sascoc will be led by Judge Ralph Zulman and it will include Dr Ali Bacher and Shamina Gaibie.

The allegations include issues of poor governance and “non adherence to the Sascoc constitution and the failure of the board to respond adequately to those allegations“.

This week Reddy labelled the Sascoc's disciplinary hearing that led to his dismissal 'a joke and a farce' and he said he was not given the opportunity to present his side of the story.

“We always talk about how South Africa is a constitutional democracy but I was not at the hearing‚" he said about the Sascoc disciplinary hearing.

"I presented two medical certificates to show that I am not available to attend the hearing on the stipulated dates but they decided to go ahead without me giving a proper opportunity to present my side of the story.

"We presented a 427 page document to the chairman of the hearing.

"The whole thing was a joke and a farce.

"All I am asking for is a fair chance to prove my innocence.”

READ MORE:

Defiant Reddy labels Sascoc's disciplinary hearing 'a joke and a farce'

Tubby Reddy has defiantly labelled a SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) disciplinary hearing that has led to his dismissal as ...
Sport
2 days ago

Swimmers set pace in Commonwealth Games

South Africa's sports bosses have created an anomaly with more swimmers posting qualifying standards for the 2018 Commonwealth Games than track and ...
Sport
19 days ago

Ayrton Sweeney is a toppie defying swimming's age myth

Ayrton Sweeney, who landed his third qualifying time on the final day of the Commonwealth Games trials in Durban on Thursday, has been among the ...
Sport
20 days ago

Torpedo Tandy hopes next Games will be less

Brad Tandy‚ who endured what might be the most bizarre international debut at the last Commonwealth Games‚ on Wednesday laid his marker to be ...
Sport
21 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zinedine Zidane pens new Real Madrid deal until 2020 Soccer
  2. We were told there's a special price tag reserved for Chiefs‚ says Motaung Soccer
  3. Recharged Brandon Stone hoping to recapture his form at SA Open Sport
  4. SA and India must not expect a green mamba at Centurion Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...

Related articles

  1. The Good of world sport in 2017 Sport
  2. Swimmers set pace in Commonwealth Games Sport
  3. Sweeney is a topple defying swimming's age myth Sport
  4. Justin Gatlin fires coach, faces new doping probe after report Sport
  5. 23 SA athletes qualify for Commonwealth Games Sport
  6. Athletics SA splash big cash at Wayde‚ Caster and other heroes Sport
  7. Lower qualifying standards, but smaller Commonwealth team Sport
  8. Jobodwana ready to put his best foot forward after two years in recovery Sport
  9. Moscow says Russian Olympic ban designed to sour pre-election mood Sport
X