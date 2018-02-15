Sport

Is Anthony Joshua worth the hype he gets?

15 February 2018 - 13:41 By Bongani Magasela
Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua working out in Cardiff, UK.
Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua working out in Cardiff, UK.
Image: Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

IS Anthony "AJ" Joshua the heavyweight division's last hope or is the UK boxer with a keen interest in football just the pretender to the throne that was occupied by luminaries like Muhammad "The Greatest" Ali once upon a time?

This is a question that has been asked by boxing purists the world over and it will once again be on many lips when the 28-year-old Joshua puts his IBF and WBA world titles on the line in a heavyweight unification bout against WBO champion Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31.

The heavyweight division has struggled to find a charismatic and dominant champion for years now and the hype machine has zoned in on Joshua in recent times as the desperate search for a man who can revive the excitement of old in the weight class continues.

This has in turn sparked furious debates about his credentials and South African heavyweight champion Osborne "Big Daddy" Machimana‚ who has watched the circus from a distance‚ offered his own assessment of the boxer even though he is some way from knocking on Joshua's door.

"Joshua is a good boxer and I think he is the answer to the heavyweight division‚" he said without mincing his words.

"I cannot talk because I am not a contender for the world titles but if I was up there in the ratings‚ I would say to you he is not difficult to beat.

"He just relies on power and is one-dimensional.

"If you close him down‚ he has no plan B.

"He just comes to fight.

"I can hold my own because I like fighters compared to boxers.

"Fighters hardly think whereas boxers use their brains a lot to out-think you."

Machimana will defend his SA belt against Ruann 'Giant King" Visser at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijl Park in the Vaal next Friday.

Former IBF and WBA junior lightweight champion Brian "The Road Warrior" Mitchell said Joshua is indeed good for the heavyweight division.

"He is big and strong‚" said Mitchell.

"Of course he is still wet behind his ears and I believe with time he will get better.

"Thank God‚ he beat Wladimir Klitschko although he had to get up from the canvass to eventually stop him."

Mitchell said the Klitschko brothers from Ukraine - Wlamdimir and Vitali were boring.

"Anthony is young and fresh but I don't think he will beat Deontay Wilder‚" said Mitchell.

Wilder from America is the current WBC champion.

Former WBC super middleweight champion Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela also weighed in on the debate and said Joshua is the real deal.

"He has proven beyond doubt having fought big guys like Wladimir‚" he said.

"He's got power‚ skills and endurance (got up after being dropped by Klitschko to eventually stop him in the 11th round)‚ so based on all these‚ I think he is the future of heavyweight division."

The questions will no doubt continue to be asked until Joshua finally silences his critics.

His unification bout against Parker would be a good place to start.

READ MORE:

Zolani Tete wins big at Boxing SA awards

Zolani “Last Born” Tete deservedly walked away with the most sought-after Boxing South Africa 2017 Boxer of the Year award at the Boardwalk Casino in ...
Sport
12 days ago

Boxer Kevin Lerena to harness 'flower power' to KO Dmytro Kucher

Kevin Lerena wants to fine-tune his killer instinct when he takes on Dmytro Kucher of Ukraine at Emperors Palace on March 3.
Sport
22 days ago

Emotions run high after world champion boxer's shooting

Boxer Mzuvukile "Old Bones" Magwaca's career hangs in the balance after he was shot during a robbery at home in Khayelitsha last week.
Sport
23 days ago

The Good of world sport in 2017

As 2017 nears the end‚ we take a look at some of the moments that captivated sports fans allover the world over the past 12 months.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Five players capable of getting Chiefs three points they need against City Soccer
  2. Tshabalala backs Komphela's 'work in progress' at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. Big grounds poorly represented on Cricket SA T20 task team Cricket
  4. Hashim Amla says he's impressed by Aiden Markram Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Record-breaking Tete gets hero's welcome on return to SA Sport
  2. Tete sets sights on WBA and IBF titles after quickest knockout in history Sport
  3. Gonya thinks he has what it takes to relieve countryman Tete of the WBO ... Sport
  4. 'Generous' Zolani Tete will give his SA opponent four rounds Soccer
  5. Semenya‚ Manyonga‚ Van Niekerk lead race for sports awards Sport
  6. Moruti 'Babyface' Mthalane insists he's still got it Sport
  7. Challenger Takam ready to give Joshua a 'proper fight' Sport
  8. 'It's gonna be a great, exciting fight' Sport
  9. Alverez vs GGG more worthwhile than Mayweather-McGregor circus, says Ndou Sport
  10. Kevin Lerena prepares for the next chapter of his boxing career Sport
X