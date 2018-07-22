Luvo Manyonga ruled the sand pit at the London Olympic Stadium on Sunday once again‚ taking first place in the Anniversary Games ahead of countryman Ruswahl Samaai.

The South African won last year’s world championships here as well as the inaugural World Cup last weekend‚ and he keeps getting better.

He triumphed at the 2017 world championships with an 8.48m effort‚ the World Cup with 8.51m and on Sunday he launched himself to an 8.58m meet record that also matched his season’s best from May.

“This is like my second home‚ I won the world champs here and it’s a great atmosphere‚” said Manyonga‚ 27.

“And the platform is quite nice‚ it feels like the indoor platform and I’m happy with the result‚” said Manyonga‚ who relocated from Pretoria to Port Elizabeth at the end of last year.