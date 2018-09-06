Sport

WATCH | Zolani Tete over the moon for his spanking new Merc

06 September 2018 - 14:11 By Bongani Magasela

World boxing champion Zolani Tete’s preparations for his bout in Russia next month, received a major boost when he was made an ambassador for a local car manufacturer at a glittering event in East London on Wednesday.

WBO Bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete's  preparations for his bout in Russia next month, received a major boost when he was made an ambassador for a local car manufacturer at a glittering event in East London on Wednesday.

Tete was presented with a top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz AMG C43 by Mercedes Benz SA at its East London plant.

Tete will represent SA in the second installment of of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series which begins later this month.

"I'm so happy. I'm even more motivated going into the World Boxing Series," said Tete.

The champion boxer could be headed for the biggest payday of his life after he was included in the series that reportedly pays about $50M (about R757m).

READ MORE:

US boxing legend opens Johannesburg gym with SA partner

Boxing legend Roy Jones jnr is looking to create a pipeline to send South African boxers to the United States.
Sport
7 days ago

Boxing's bad boy Tommy Oosthuizen all smiles in the face of barbs

Local boxing’s bad boy Tommy Oosthuizen turned nice guy at the pre-fight press conference at Emperors Palace on Tuesday‚ smiling his way through the ...
Sport
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Bafana vs Libya match to be broadcast after beleaguered SABC agree to settle ... Soccer
  2. Hands off coach Giovanni Solinas‚ says Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  3. WATCH | Zolani Tete over the moon for his spanking new Merc Sport
  4. AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson impressed with Bafana after playing Stuart Baxter's ... Soccer
  5. Ashwin Willemse surprised by SuperSport's announcement of his contract expiring Rugby

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards

Related articles

  1. Medics call for mandatory suspensions and scans to protect knocked out fighters Sport
  2. 'Braveheart' captures SA middleweight title Sport
  3. Boxing champ stoned to death South Africa
  4. After 68 years‚ another South African gets his Ring belt Soccer
  5. Council row over R3.4m handout for 'Madiba' boxing tournament Politics
  6. Dirty laundry aired: 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather's beef is LIT TshisaLIVE
X