WATCH | Zolani Tete over the moon for his spanking new Merc

WBO Bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete's preparations for his bout in Russia next month, received a major boost when he was made an ambassador for a local car manufacturer at a glittering event in East London on Wednesday.

Tete was presented with a top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz AMG C43 by Mercedes Benz SA at its East London plant.

Tete will represent SA in the second installment of of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series which begins later this month.

"I'm so happy. I'm even more motivated going into the World Boxing Series," said Tete.

The champion boxer could be headed for the biggest payday of his life after he was included in the series that reportedly pays about $50M (about R757m).