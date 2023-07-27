Western Cape minister of cultural affairs and sport Anroux Marais said the province was excited about hosting the tournament after all the hard preparation work.
We are ready: sport minister Zizi Kodwa says all systems go for Netball World Cup
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023
Sport minister Zizi Kodwa has declared South Africa ready to host the Netball World Cup that starts on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
The tournament begins with Tonga playing Fiji at 9am, followed by the opening ceremony at 4pm, and South Africa opening their campaign against Wales at 6pm.
After inspecting CTICC facilities, Kodwa said he was happy with the tournament organisers' work and it was all systems go for the opening day.
“I want to assure all South Africans that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure [Natjoints] and the security cluster are ready, but there are certain things that we will learn as we go along. Our capability as a country to host should never be in doubt,” the minister said.
“On Wednesday, the pre-show started and we are satisfied all 16 teams have arrived and there has not been an incident that has been reported. The excitement across all nations about them being present in South Africa is indicative of the power of sport.
“We are excited as a country and I have no doubt the city of Cape Town will live up to its name of the Mother City.
“When I went to New Zealand a few days ago, there was a shooting incident that happened on the opening day of the Women’s World Cup in Auckland.
“He [New Zealand minister of sport Grant Robertson] told me you must never give yourself 10 out of 10 when you are organising events like this, but leave room for improvement. That incident that happened in Auckland has not affected [the Women's World Cup] — it is continuing in spite if that shooting.”
Western Cape minister of cultural affairs and sport Anroux Marais said the province was excited about hosting the tournament after all the hard preparation work.
“We are more than ready. Since 2019 we have rolled out legacy projects, with 40 netball courts across the province,” Marais said.
Western Cape MMC for economic growth Alderman James Vos said: “It is an honour to welcome all the competing nations. As a province, we are proud to host the Netball World Cup and we are determined to make South Africa and the entire continent proud.”
Tournament director Priscilla Masisi added: “It has been a long journey to get here, but finally we are here and all the 16 teams are in the precinct, and match and training venues are ready. Teams started training last week when they arrived and we are excited that all the 5,000 tickets for the opening match have been sold.”
Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said the SAPS would be visible throughout the event.
“We want to assure the world of the security that the Natjoints and intelligence structures have put in place because we value this event. We will be maintaining high visibility of police officers on foot and in vehicle patrol for the duration of the event.”
