Jayden Schaper, Ryan van Velzen in the lead ahead of SA Open final day

The future of South African golf came of age at the South African Open on Saturday, but they will have to fight off the alpha dogs if they want victory at the brutal Blair Atholl layout on Sunday.

Jayden Schaper and Ryan van Velzen, both 22 and among several exciting talents that have emerged from GolfRSA’s national amateur squad, negotiated tough conditions as they ground their way into the joint lead on nine under par overall.

One stroke behind is countryman Louis de Jager, and another shot further back is a group of six players, including big-hitting dangerman Dean Burmester, fresh from winning the Joburg Open last weekend.

Burmester mastered the dry, hot conditions best in the third round, firing a seven-under-par 65 to rocket into contention.

Schaper carded 67 after starting with a bogey while Van Velzen finished on a 70 that included two drops.

The course, playing at 7,527m on Saturday, dried out under the blazing sun, giving more run on the fairways and removing any grip on the greens.

“It makes the course a little bit tricky [compared to] the first two days when it was a touch on the soft side,” said Schaper, pointing out the set-up was also tricky.

“They tucked the pins, greens were firm, tee boxes were back, so it was brutal out there.

“I wouldn't say it's too easy to make birdies out there. There's no give birdies, especially with me. I rely on my wedge game a lot.”