Mpongwana, De Swardt, Moreki create selection headache for Proteas coach Conrad

Though Brand is a reluctant bowler, Conrad has been encouraging him to refine his left-arm spin bowling and if the West Indies A series last year is to be a guide, Brand, who bowled 29 overs and took two wickets, will have a big role to play.

The other more likely option is to start off-spinner Dane Piedt as the front-line tweaker and go into the match with three seamers, led by Duanne Olivier and Dane Patterson, with the identity of the third demanding careful thinking.

Mihlali Mpongwana is a slight favourite for the position given his performances in that West Indies series, where he took five wickets and his overall impact for Western Province in the last few seasons, which included his inspirational display in the final of the One-Day Cup where he scored a century and took three wickets.

Ruan de Swardt and Tshepo Moreki are the other candidates, but while the former may hold the upper hand in the batting stakes, he hasn’t bowled as much as Mpongwana. Moreki hasn’t bowled with the kind of penetration he did for WP since making his move to Central Gauteng Lions at the start of the current season.

Though Conrad wants his team to adopt a more positive mindset, given the lack of Test experience in the squad, he is perfectly entitled to pack the batting order, with Mpongwana possessing a solid technique that would make him a more than capable batter at No.8 in the order.

A batting line-up of Brand, Ed Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen and wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin may lack Test experience, but all of them are excellent first-class players, and for the most part are in good form this season.