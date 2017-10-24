Faf du Plessis injury might see him miss Zimbabwe 'Test'

Proteas Test‚ ODI and T20 captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out for up to six weeks due to a lower back injury and is in doubt for the once-off four-day test against Zimbabwe in December.

Du Plessis sustained the injury during the South Africa’s comprehensive 200-run victory over Bangladesh in the third ODI in East London on Sunday where he retired hurt nine runs shy of his ninth century.

Giving an update on Du Plessis injury‚ Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: “Faf consulted with our team of specialists in Cape Town on Monday.

“Further investigations and assessments have confirmed an acute lumbar disc injury. He will require a period of rest and rehabilitation for the next six weeks. We anticipate him to be ready for the Test match against Zimbabwe in December.”