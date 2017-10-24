Cricket

Faf du Plessis injury might see him miss Zimbabwe 'Test'

24 October 2017 - 16:48 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Faf Du Plessis is helped off the field during game 3 of the International One Day Series between South Africa and Bangladesh at Buffalo Park, East London on 21 October 2017.
Faf Du Plessis is helped off the field during game 3 of the International One Day Series between South Africa and Bangladesh at Buffalo Park, East London on 21 October 2017.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Proteas Test‚ ODI and T20 captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out for up to six weeks due to a lower back injury and is in doubt for the once-off four-day test against Zimbabwe in December.

Du Plessis sustained the injury during the South Africa’s comprehensive 200-run victory over Bangladesh in the third ODI in East London on Sunday where he retired hurt nine runs shy of his ninth century.

Giving an update on Du Plessis injury‚ Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: “Faf consulted with our team of specialists in Cape Town on Monday.

“Further investigations and assessments have confirmed an acute lumbar disc injury. He will require a period of rest and rehabilitation for the next six weeks. We anticipate him to be ready for the Test match against Zimbabwe in December.”

READ MORE:

Gayle denies massage flash

In a defamation hearing on Monday, star West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle denied exposing his genitals to a massage therapist, claiming an Australian ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Domestic franchise T20 tournament replace Global League next month

South Africans will have to be satisfied with just another franchise competition in lieu of the T20 extravaganza promised for the first half of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Black hole for Bangladesh

Bangladesh would have been forgiven for wanting to disappear into a hole during their third ODI against South Africa at Buffalo Park In East London ...
Sport
1 day ago

Another match‚ another thrashing Bangladesh by Proteas

Bangladesh would have been forgiven for wanting to disappear into the hole that was opened in the ground where a slip might have stood to a spinner ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Johnson not sure which Kaizer Chiefs will pitch up against AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Faf du Plessis injury might see him miss Zimbabwe 'Test' Cricket
  3. Attack coach wants a more ruthless Western Province against Sharks Rugby
  4. Chairman Sibiya cherishes ‘SuperSport’s biggest moment’ Soccer
  5. Final is 'most important game of my life'‚ says Sharks prop Du Toit Rugby

Latest Videos

A look at the numbers: SA’s top 5 murder provinces
Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars

Related articles

  1. Gayle denies massage flash Cricket
  2. Domestic franchise T20 tournament replace Global League next month Cricket
  3. Black hole for Bangladesh Cricket
  4. Another match‚ another thrashing Bangladesh by Proteas Cricket
  5. Dazzling Du Plessis downed by back injury as SA pile up record total Cricket
  6. The game itself is to blame for Bangladesh being so weak Sport
  7. Following footsteps of one of cricket's greats Sport
  8. WATCH: JP Duminy get pranked with massive spider TshisaLIVE
  9. New low for Bangladesh ahead of last ODI Cricket
  10. Repaired Steyn wary of doing 'anything stupid' Cricket
  11. Dale Steyn feels for T20 Global League youngsters Cricket
  12. After everything‚ AB de Villiers is still at centre stage Cricket
  13. AB in devastating form Cricket
X