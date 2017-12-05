Cricket

Steyn‚ De Villiers‚ Morris‚ Bavuma in SA Invitation XI squad

05 December 2017 - 13:33 By Telford Vice
RAM Deliverer of the Match Dale Steyn of Multiply Titans during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge match between Multiply Titans and VKB Knights at St George's Park on December 03, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
RAM Deliverer of the Match Dale Steyn of Multiply Titans during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge match between Multiply Titans and VKB Knights at St George's Park on December 03, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Dale Steyn will be back in whites for the first time in more than a year when a SA Invitation XI play Zimbabwe in a tour match in Paarl this month.

Steyn was sidelined in November last year when he broke his shoulder and injured three major muscles while bowling in the first test against Australia at the WACA in Perth last November.

He made his return to action last month and has bowled 14 overs in four T20s for the Titans this season.

Steyn features in a 15-man squad named for the match in Paarl‚ which will be played from December 20 to 22 and will serve as a warm-up for the four-day‚ day/night‚ pink-ball test between South Africa and Zimbabwe at St George’s Park starting on December 26.

AB de Villiers‚ who has opted out of all 17 tests South Africa have played since January last year and has played only one first-class match for the Titans this summer‚ is also in the squad.

As is Chris Morris‚ who has played two T20s for the Titans since recovering from a back injury.

Another squad member‚ Temba Bavuma‚ hasn’t been injured or otherwise occupied.

But he also hasn’t played first-class cricket since the test series against Bangladesh in September and October‚ and the other members of South Africa’s top five all faced more significantly more balls in the two matches than his 206 deliveries.

SA Invitation XI squad:

Dominic Hendricks (captain)‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Tladi Bokako‚ Michael Cohen‚ AB de Villiers‚ Isaac Dikgale‚ Leus du Plooy‚ Zubayr Hamza‚ Chris Morris‚ Kagiso Rapulana‚ Kelly Smuts‚ Dale Steyn‚ Ricardo Vasconcelos‚ Shaun von Berg‚ Lizaad Williams.

READ MORE:

Cricket SA‚ SACA reach settlement - but where are the numbers?

Players who signed with franchises in the aborted inaugural edition of the T20 Global League (T20GL) will be paid up to 60% of the value of their ...
Sport
3 hours ago

India declare at 246-5, set Sri Lanka 410 to win

India declared their second innings on 246-5 to set Sri Lanka a target of 410 to win the pollution-tainted third Test in New Delhi, which saw a ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Dhawan fifty drives India in smog-choked Delhi Test against Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan hit a brisk half-century to stretch India's lead to 355 in the third Test amid severe pollution in New Delhi that saw a Sri Lankan ...
Sport
4 hours ago

England 68-2 at dinner, chasing 354 to win second Ashes Test

England lost openers Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman to take the steam out of the tourists' confident start to their record run chase against ...
Sport
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Majoro back in Cape Town City squad but future not finalised Soccer
  2. Cricket SA‚ SACA reach settlement - but where are the numbers? Cricket
  3. Gift Sithole eyes Chiefs‚ Wits and Polokwane scalps Soccer
  4. Anderson, Root give England a sniff in Adelaide Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘Integrity here will guarantee integrity at the national conference’ – premier ...
Incredible timelapse of the supermoon

Related articles

  1. Cricket SA‚ SACA reach settlement - but where are the numbers? Cricket
  2. India declare at 246-5, set Sri Lanka 410 to win Cricket
  3. Dhawan fifty drives India in smog-choked Delhi Test against Sri Lanka Cricket
  4. England 68-2 at dinner, chasing 354 to win second Ashes Test Cricket
  5. T20: Maharaj can deliver adventures in spin Cricket
  6. India name five quicks for SA test series Cricket
  7. England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide Cricket
  8. Warriors win despite Frylinck's Ram Slam fantasia Cricket
  9. Steyn‚ Behardien keep Titans’ unbeaten streak alive Cricket
  10. England lose early wicket in chase after big Aussie total Cricket
  11. Marsh ton as Australia take charge of Ashes Test Cricket
X