Cricket

England on the brink against Australia at WACA house of pain

12 December 2017 - 09:31 By Reuters
Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammate Nathan Lyon after taking the wicket of England captain Joe Root during the fifth day of the second Ashes cricket Test at the Oval in Adelaide. Australia won by 120 runs, going 2-0 up in the series.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammate Nathan Lyon after taking the wicket of England captain Joe Root during the fifth day of the second Ashes cricket Test at the Oval in Adelaide. Australia won by 120 runs, going 2-0 up in the series.
Image: Reuters

England's hopes of clawing their way back into an Ashes series fast slipping from their grip will be put to the ultimate test at the WACA where the tourists have won only once in nearly 50 years.

The WACA bore witness to the meek surrender of the 2013/14 series by Alastair Cook's England, and at 2-0 down after Brisbane and Adelaide, Joe Root's men face a similar predicament when the third Test starts on Thursday.

With its traditionally quick and bouncy wicket playing to the strengths of home pacemen, the WACA has been a house of pain for English cricket and Australians will be hoping for more of the same when the ground hosts its final Test.

One has to delve deep in the records to even find the last time England drew a match.

That was in 1986, when Mike Gatting's unlikely band of hard-partying tourists put on 592 in the first innings to frustrate Allan Border's team.

The maiden win was in 1978 when Mike Brearley's side thrashed Graham Yallop-captained Australia by 166 runs, a victory that might otherwise have been remembered as a triumph of English cricket but for the fact that the hosts had been gutted by the World Series Cricket rebellion.

Australia have beaten England in their last seven matches at the WACA and with the hosts' pacemen licking their lips, it may take something truly special from Joe Root's men just to keep the series alive to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Managing that would be a victory of sorts, given England need only to square the five-Test series at 2-2 to keep the coveted urn.

Having fought hard but ultimately crumbled at both the Gabba and the Adelaide Oval, England's chances of rallying at the WACA have been given short shrift by bookmakers.

Their week has also included further off-field problems with coach Trevor Bayliss left fuming after English Lions batsman Ben Duckett poured a drink over the head of James Anderson in a Perth bar.

And yet, a small increase in application by the tourists could ensure a contest at the WACA.

England have paid dearly for a few dreadful sessions and the scoreline has, to an extent, flattered Steve Smith's Australia.

The vulnerability of the home side's batting was on full display in the second innings at Adelaide Oval as they crashed out for 133 to raise England's hopes of an unlikely victory.

Several of Australia's batsmen are under pressure, most notably number five Peter Handscomb whose place could be taken by Mitchell Marsh, an all-rounder with a poor batting record at Test level.

Anderson and the England seamers, meanwhile, will have enjoyed a boost of confidence from Adelaide, where Craig Overton provided much better support than Jake Ball at the Gabba.

More will be needed from the English batsmen, though, given none have managed a century this series.

Root and his most senior batsman Cook have been particularly culpable for failing to set the benchmark by converting promising starts into big scores.

Both were present for England's last capitulation at the WACA and will be desperate to make a contribution to avoiding another. 

READ MORE:

Zim axe gritty Williams for SA test‚ India scrap tour match

Allrounder Sean Williams has been left out of Zimbabwe’s squad for the four-day test against South Africa at St George’s Park this month.
Sport
19 hours ago

T20 semi-final line-up decided

Durban’s dreaded rain finally left the Dolphins alone on Sunday, and they showed what they could do when they were able to keep their powder dry by ...
Sport
1 day ago

South Africa and India's complicated relationship spans beyond the field

Against England it's the legacy of colonialism and the importance of being better than those who taught you the game.
Sport
2 days ago

England under the whip to retain the Ashes Down Under

The last time England won in Perth, they beat a team of Australian pub-quiz questions.
Sport
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Louis van Gaal slams 'boring' Man United under Jose Mourinho Soccer
  2. Egypt star Mohamed Salah named BBC African player of the year Soccer
  3. Rampant Manchester City eye record against Swansea Soccer
  4. England on the brink against Australia at WACA house of pain Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Zim axe gritty Williams for SA test‚ India scrap tour match Cricket
  2. T20 semi-final line-up decided Cricket
  3. South Africa and India's complicated relationship spans beyond the field Sport
  4. England under the whip to retain the Ashes Down Under Sport
  5. Virat Kohli stands as the colossal talent in the way of the Proteas Sport
  6. Speedster Steyn fires first warning shots Sport
  7. Cobras burst Titans' bubble at Newlands Cricket
  8. Steyn overjoyed to be back in the crease Cricket
  9. Dale Steyn happy as the day is long‚ with eyes on two prizes Cricket
  10. Confident Australia move on to Perth with urn on their minds Cricket
  11. Traditionalists will see red‚ but pink ball is here to stay Cricket
  12. Ashes ain't over, simple as that, says England skipper Joe Root Cricket
X