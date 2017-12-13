Cricket

Titans beat Warrors by eight wickets to book a home final

13 December 2017 - 21:46 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at SuperSport Park
Aiden Markram of the Multiply Titans during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge, Semi Final match between Multiply Titans and Warriors at SuperSport Park on December 13, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Aiden Markram of the Multiply Titans during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge, Semi Final match between Multiply Titans and Warriors at SuperSport Park on December 13, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Tabraiz Shamsi sparkled with impressive figures of 4/32 to help the Titans to a home Ram Slam T20 Challenge final on Saturday afternoon in their comprehensive eight wickets victory over the Warriors on Wednesday night in Pretoria.

Titans skipper Albie Morkel won the toss and chose to field and the move proved to be the correct one as Titans restricted the Warriors to a modest total of 143 after 18.1 overs with Shamsi stealing the show with the ball in front of a capacity crowd in Centurion.

The other stars of the night for the Titans were Proteas batting superstar AB de Villiers (54) and Test opener Aiden Markram (56) who returned with well-taken half centuries as the home team reached their target inside 16 overs and 28 balls to spare.

When De Villiers arrived on the crease to join Markram, the home side was sitting on 44/2 after five overs following the early dismissals of Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen and they put together a stunning partnership of 101 from 63 balls.

Having been set a target of 144 for victory and wait for the winners of the second semi final between the Dolphins and Cape Cobras taking place in Durban on Thursday, Titans started their chase on shacky ground after De Kock was caught at mid wicket by Jon-Jon Smuts from the bowling of Andrew Birch for just one run.

It got concerning for the home side when Klaasen was caught by Jerry Nqolo on the mid wicket boundary from the bowling of Cape Cobras loanee Wayne Parnell in the sixth over.

Klaasen’s dismissal saw De Viliers join Proteas Test opener Aiden Markram on the crease and the two embarked on the rebuilding job and they helped the Titans to easily cross the line.

Titans started the match without meeting their stipulated transformation targets of fielding six black players after opener Henry Davids got injured during the warm-up and he was replaced by Klaasen.

With no other black player in the squad, Titans played the match with only Farhaan Behardien, Malusi Siboto, Shamsi, Junior Dala and Lungi Ngidi and they will have to submit a medical report to Cricket South Africa (CSA) explaining the situation with Davids.

Shamsi claimed the wickets of Christiaan Jonker, Colin Ackerman (48), Gihahn Cloete and Jerry Nqolo while Junior Dala ended with the two scalps of Andrew Birch and Sisanda Magala.

Albie Morkel, Ngidi, Chris Morris and Aiden Markram accounted for Parnell, Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe and Colin Ingram, who was the other notable contributor with the bat for the visitors with 41 runs, respectively while Siboto finished empty handed.

READ MORE:

Day/night Tests mean new rules for oldest format

Cricket-minded types looking forward to the brave new world of four-day‚ day/night test cricket might want to swot up on the regulations that will ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Showers could threaten Ram Slam T20 Challenge semifinal in Durban

Afternoon showers are expected in Durban on Thursday and could threaten the Ram Slam T20 Challenge semifinal between the Dolphins and Cape Cobras at ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Beware of the streetwise Warriors‚ warns Boucher ahead of Ram Slam T20 semi

Titans coach Mark Boucher has warned his players to be careful of streetwise Warriors in their Ram Slam T20 Challenge semifinal at SuperSport Park in ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Titans never gave away a game‚ fumes coach Mark Boucher

Titans coach Mark Boucher has angrily reacted to suggestions that he gave away a game by fielding a weakened side against the Dolphins where they ...
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Tau inspires Sundowns to narrow win over Maritzburg United  Soccer
  2. Titans beat Warrors by eight wickets to book a home final Cricket
  3. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane congratulates Chippa's Teboho Moloi Soccer
  4. I had to be a tsotsi‚ says Sundowns' captain Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub

Related articles

  1. T20 semis ask intriguing questions Cricket
  2. England on the brink against Australia at WACA house of pain Cricket
  3. Zim axe gritty Williams for SA test‚ India scrap tour match Cricket
  4. T20 semi-final line-up decided Cricket
  5. South Africa and India's complicated relationship spans beyond the field Sport
  6. England under the whip to retain the Ashes Down Under Sport
  7. Virat Kohli stands as the colossal talent in the way of the Proteas Sport
  8. Speedster Steyn fires first warning shots Sport
  9. Cobras burst Titans' bubble at Newlands Cricket
  10. Steyn overjoyed to be back in the crease Cricket
  11. Dale Steyn happy as the day is long‚ with eyes on two prizes Cricket
  12. Confident Australia move on to Perth with urn on their minds Cricket
  13. Traditionalists will see red‚ but pink ball is here to stay Cricket
X