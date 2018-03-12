The latter took a further 15% of his match fee and earned another demerit point.

Players are banned for two matches when they accumulate eight demerit points‚ and Rabada went into the match with five.

“I found that there was contact between Rabada and Smith‚ and in my judgement the contact by Rabada was inappropriate and deliberate‚” the release quoted match referee Jeff Crowe as saying.

“He had the opportunity to avoid the contact‚ and I could not see any evidence to support the argument that the contact was accidental.

“It is also disappointing that this has happened the day after the pre-match meeting I had with both teams‚ where the importance of respect for opponents was highlighted.

“I take no pleasure in seeing a player suspended‚ particularly a young player of Kagiso’s talent‚ but he has now breached the ICC code of conduct on a number of occasions.”

Since February 2017 Rabada has fallen foul of the disciplinary system five times and been banned once before.

Cricket South Africa and Rabada have 48 hours to appeal Crowe’s decision‚ and team management said soon after the verdict was handed down on Monday afternoon that they were‚ “seeking legal counsel on what decision to make”.

If an appeal is lodged‚ team management said‚ Rabada “will still be suspended unless the judicial commissioner is appointed early and hears an argument to allow him to still compete whilst the hearing is being sorted out”.

That would seem an awfully long shot.

Mitchell Marsh lost 20% of his match fee and gained a demerit point for swearing after he was dismissed by Rabada on Monday.

Marsh didn’t contest the charge.