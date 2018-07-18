South Africa have said‚ more than once‚ that despite the prevailing conditions in Sri Lanka they are depending on their fast bowlers to get the job done in Sri Lanka.

Well they might: it’s been that way since Brett Schultz took 20 wickets there in August and September 1993.

But that was before South Africa were hammered by 278 runs inside three days in the first Test in Galle — a result that had a less to do with their bowling than inept batting in dismal innings of 126 and 73.

With the last match of the series starting in Colombo on Friday‚ South Africa will take their redemption anywhere they can find it. Like from their spinners.