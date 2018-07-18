Cricket

SA's left-arm laaitjies look to Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath for inspiration

18 July 2018 - 17:32 By Telford Vice
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (R) celebrates after he dismissed South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis during the third day of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 14, 2018.
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (R) celebrates after he dismissed South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis during the third day of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 14, 2018.
Image: LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP

South Africa have said‚ more than once‚ that despite the prevailing conditions in Sri Lanka they are depending on their fast bowlers to get the job done in Sri Lanka.

Well they might: it’s been that way since Brett Schultz took 20 wickets there in August and September 1993.

But that was before South Africa were hammered by 278 runs inside three days in the first Test in Galle — a result that had a less to do with their bowling than inept batting in dismal innings of 126 and 73.

With the last match of the series starting in Colombo on Friday‚ South Africa will take their redemption anywhere they can find it. Like from their spinners.

Cricket SA‚ SA Cricketers' Association close to reaching an agreement

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) later this ...
Sport
6 hours ago

The visitors’ left-arm laaitjies‚ the orthodox Keshav Maharaj and wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi‚ accounted for eight of the 20 Lankan wickets that fell in Galle.

Thing is‚ only three of South Africa’s 20 scalps went to the home side’s pace attack — which was limited to Suranga Lakmal‚ who bowled last in the first innings and wasn’t required in the second dig.

The Lankans’ other bowlers were left-armer Rangana Herath‚ off-spinner Dilruwan Perera and left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

Maharaj struggled to find his range in the first innings‚ not least because he was recovering from illness‚ but bounced back well to take 4/58 the second time around.

Cricket SA won't say why they rejected US$70-million offer for T20 League

Not only did Cricket South Africa (CSA) reject an offer to earn US$70-million for 11 years from their troubled T20 league‚ they didn't say why.
Sport
1 day ago

Shamsi‚ who took 3/91 and 1/37‚ seemed in danger of missing the second Test when he returned home after the Galle game to attend to a family matter.

But team management said on Wednesday he was back in the fold and available for selection.

“Wherever you play in the world you want to be consistent in your lengths and lines and cause the batter to be uncomfortable when you’re bowling at him‚” Maharaj told reporters in Colombo on Wednesday.

“That’s something I had to pick up after the first innings. Obviously I didn’t have rhythm‚ but then I found it in the second innings and I put the ball in much better areas.

“On these wickets‚ as long as you’re putting the ball in the right area with energy on the ball‚ what happens on the wicket you have no control over.

Door not closed on previous owners of T20 Global League‚ says new Cricket SA CEO Moroe

The door is not closed on the previous owners of the T20 Global League (T20GL) teams after new Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We don’t know when the ball is going to spin excessively or not.

“You’ve basically got to put the right ingredients into the wicket and whatever happens from there is in God’s hands.”

For the best example of how to do that Maharaj had to look no further than Herath‚ who has nine 10-wicket hauls among his career haul of 423 and owns four of the top 10 performances in Sri Lanka’s history; one fewer than Muttiah Muralitharan.

“His consistency in phenomenal‚” Maharaj said. “Left-arm spinners are known to control the game but he does something special: he turns the ball at will and slides the ball on at will.

Chandimal cops heavy sentence as Shamsi goes home and SA try to fix batting problems

Not only will South Africa not have to worry about Dinesh Chandimal for the second Test‚ they also won't need to factor Sri Lanka's captain into ...
Sport
2 days ago

“It’s something that I’d love to learn in my trade and get some knowledge from him.

“I did speak to him in South Africa [last season] and he did give me some insight‚ but I’d like to pick his brain more about playing in subcontinent conditions because he’s the best in the world at what he does.”

There is only one Herath‚ but a performance by Maharaj or Shamsi in Colombo that is anything like those he puts in more often than not his would be worth anything even the best fast bowlers could do.

