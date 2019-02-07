Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has insisted that his team return home a better side with important lessons learnd despite having lost to the Proteas in all the formats during their disappointing two-month tour to South Africa.

The Proteas beat Pakistan 3-0 in the Test series‚ 3-2 in the ODIs series and 2-1 in the T20 series but Arthur said his team have learned from playing on spicy South African wickets‚ and they also ticked an important box with regards to World Cup preparations.

“We have been on the road for four-and-half months‚ at hotels‚ if you factor in that we played against Australia and New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)‚” he said after their 27-run T20 win over Proteas at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday might.

“I genuinely believe that we are a better team than we were before arriving in South Africa last year.

“We are a better team for our World Cup preparations and playing in foreign conditions and I am proud with the way the guys have stuck to their guns.