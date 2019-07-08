Ottis Gibson says he has unfinished business with the Proteas and does not want to leave his job as national cricket team coach.

Gibson's contract as head coach is set to expire in September and the coach's Cricket South Africa employers meet in a fortnight to review the Proteas' performances during a disappointing World Cup. The team only managed three wins in nine matches in England.

The Proteas returned to SA on Monday and Gibson revealed that he had discussions with CSA in January about the possibility of him remaining at the helm.

He added that continuity is key for the Proteas as the T20 World Cup is just over a year away in Australia.

“I feel (that I want to continue)‚” he said.

“The T20 World Cup is around the corner and I feel like I have unfinished business with the Proteas‚ but we will see how conversations unfolds over the next couple of weeks.”

Asked if the poor performance of the team could scupper his chances of staying on‚ Gibson said he felt that he had done a good job since he was appointed in August 2017.

“That I have done enough to secure my job will come out in the next couple of weeks‚ but if you look at the World Cup in isolation then you will think perhaps I haven’t done enough to keep my job‚" he said.

“But if you look at what we have achieved over the last 18 months‚ then it is a different picture.

"I guess it will come down to interpretation from Corrie (Van Zyl) and the hierarchy.”

Gibson maintained that contrary to perception‚ he never spoke to anyone at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He added that he doesn't remember being given a mandate to win the World Cup.

“I have never had any conversations around that (the England job)‚ I guess at a time like this you will be linked with every job‚" he said.

"I can’t remember if I was told to win the final or lose the job.

"In January I had a conversation with CSA around staying on‚ so we will see whether that conversation still holds true.”

Looking back at the tournament‚ Gibson said they never recovered from the loss of Hashim Amla and Lungi Ngidi at the start of the event.

“First game we lost Hash (Amla) as a batsman‚ the second game we lost Lungi (Ngidi) as a bowler and that keeps on putting pressure on squad all the time‚" he said.

"Unfortunately we did not recover in time but at the last week of the tournament we were playing the kind of cricket that we wanted to play.

“In the first and middle part of the tournament‚ we did not recover from the early injury setbacks.

"When we left for the tournament‚ we still felt like whether we were going to win the tournament or not‚ we still felt that we were going to better than we did.

"Ultimately we haven’t done like we expected.”