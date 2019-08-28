SA will face world's best Test team‚ home or away‚ in India

India have become the most unbeatable men’s team in Test cricket at home under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. And away.

Since Kohli took charge for the first time‚ at Adelaide in December 2014‚ India have won 29 of their 51 Tests.

That 17 of those successes have been achieved in the 23 matches they have played at home is no surprise.

But it’s a measure of Kohli’s leadership that they have won a dozen of their 28 away Tests with him at the helm.

Discounting the complication of Pakistan playing their home games at neutral venues‚ no team have had a better victory rate during Kohli’s captaincy — whether measured overall‚ home or away — than India.

“It’s a responsibility that I’m fulfilling‚” Kohli said after his and India’s latest triumph‚ in Antigua on Sunday‚ when they beat West Indies by 318 runs with a day to spare.

“It’s a blessing that I am in a position to contribute to my team in more than one way.

“Nothing is possible without the team. I am taking the decisions but it is up to the individuals to do the execution.”