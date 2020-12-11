Cricket South Africa (CSA) spent a total of R48m on service providers allegedly for no work done on the aborted T20 Global League (T20GL).

It is also alleged that the multi-million contracts were awarded to those companies without following tender processes.

A London-based company which was appointed to run the league‚ Ortus‚ walked away with the lion’s share‚ R21m‚ despite no evidence of work done on the T20GL project.

The inaugural T20GL was to run from November 3 to December 16 in 2017 but‚ following a deviation from governance protocols that plunged project management of the tournament into disarray‚ was aborted three weeks before the scheduled start.

Former CEO Haroon Lorgat‚ who is part of the incumbent CSA nine-member interim board‚ is responsible for the failure of the T20GL and should have been subjected to disciplinary proceedings for “misconduct” and “poor performance”.

These revelations are contained in a CSA Internal Audit (IA) conducted on the T20GL governance processes during the establishment of the league and the contents of this document have not been aired in the public until now.

VWV Group were contracted to do player draft management for the T20GL and pocketed R6.605m‚ Radiant scored R6.825m for graphics and logo design works and PR agency Fleishman walked away with R4.832m.

Lagardere‚ an international company initially appointed to run the T20GL before they were replaced by Ortus‚ received R3.958m with Canvas Events taking home R2.725m with R2.892m going to Sport Interactive.

These companies are among the top service providers who were awarded projects worth R2m and above without following tender processes.

Payment [R3.958m ] made to Lagardere for the league development strategy was considered by the CSA internal audit to be “wasteful‚” the CSA IA revealed.

Lagardere was initially appointed as the tournament agency but‚ upon separation with Lagardere‚ Ortus was roped in and paid for same key deliverables for phase one‚ which was to develop the league strategy.