Ramela pleads with sports minister not to intervene in CSA‚ Sascoc meeting

Mthethwa apparently caught wind of the meeting and wrote to Sascoc to call it off.

TimesLIVE has learnt that the minister allegedly told Sascoc that cricket was not an Olympic sport and therefore it was accountable to the International Cricket Council (ICC)‚ not to Sascoc.

He further told Sascoc that the process he was undertaking at CSA was in line with the powers bestowed on him by section 13 of the National Sport and Recreation Act. A source said Mthethwa decreed that no other party except his office could discuss CSA matters.

“When the minister heard that Sascoc needed to review any member affiliate MOI prior to amendments being adopted‚ he wrote to Sascoc threatening them‚” said the source. “The minister wants to use a forced victory at CSA for political points. He instructed the CSA interim board to bypass all governance documents to achieve his goals.

“So the members are being forced not to apply the MOI provisions for the notice period for a special general meeting‚ which is 21 days as per their MOI.”

A CSA special general meeting (SGM) was scheduled for Saturday from 3pm where the members would require a 75% majority for the amendments to be passed.

TimesLIVE has been informed that CSA interim board chairperson Dr Stavros Nicolaou asked the 14 affiliate presidents who form the members’ council to vote before the start of the meeting in favour of waiving the notice period.