Cricket

Maharaj rocks England top order as SA stay on top in first Test at Lord’s

19 August 2022 - 14:54
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj celebrates the wicket of England's Ollie Pope on day three of the first Test at Lord's.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Keshav Maharaj took crucial second-innings wickets — Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope — during the first session of day three at Lord’s, as England went to lunch under pressure on 38/2, trailing by 123 runs.

Maharaj, who contributed a handsome 41 during SA’s first innings on Thursday afternoon, accounted for Crawley (13) and Pope (5) shortly after he was introduced into the attack.

When play resumes, England will have opener Alex Lees (12) and Joe Root (0) at the crease. They will be looking to rebuild their innings after those early blows.

The first wicket to fall in the second innings was Crawley's, when he was trapped in front by Maharaj as he continued to struggle to put runs on the board.

Maharaj continued to destabilise the England top order when he accounted for Pope, his second in a match dominated by fast bowlers from day one.

Before England opened their second innings, the Proteas were bowled out for 326, but with a considerable first innings lead of 161 inside the first hour on Friday.

SA resumed on the day with 289/7 and a lead of 124, with Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi adding 37 runs to the overnight score for three wickets.

It was a good first innings return for SA, who bowled out England for 165, with Rabada registering his 12th five-wicket haul. They responded with 326, with Sarel Erwee top-scoring with 73.

