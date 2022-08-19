Maharaj continued to destabilise the England top order when he accounted for Pope, his second in a match dominated by fast bowlers from day one.
Maharaj rocks England top order as SA stay on top in first Test at Lord’s
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Keshav Maharaj took crucial second-innings wickets — Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope — during the first session of day three at Lord’s, as England went to lunch under pressure on 38/2, trailing by 123 runs.
Maharaj, who contributed a handsome 41 during SA’s first innings on Thursday afternoon, accounted for Crawley (13) and Pope (5) shortly after he was introduced into the attack.
When play resumes, England will have opener Alex Lees (12) and Joe Root (0) at the crease. They will be looking to rebuild their innings after those early blows.
The first wicket to fall in the second innings was Crawley's, when he was trapped in front by Maharaj as he continued to struggle to put runs on the board.
