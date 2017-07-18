Statistical analysis reveal the size of the mountain the Sharks have to scale when they square off against the Lions at Ellis Park in their Super Rugby eliminator on Saturday.

The Lions last weekend beat the Sharks in Durban to seal their spot at the top of the points table‚ while the Durban side seemed content‚ if not happy‚ to grab the last of the qualification spots.

They may have dodged a trip to Christchurch‚ but portents for Saturday's visitors to Ellis Park hardly look encouraging.

Not only have the Sharks lost their last five Super Rugby clashes against the Lions‚ but on four of those occasions the margin of defeat exceeded 12 points.