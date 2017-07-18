Can the Sharks avoid a Lions mauling at Ellis Park on Saturday?
Statistical analysis reveal the size of the mountain the Sharks have to scale when they square off against the Lions at Ellis Park in their Super Rugby eliminator on Saturday.
The Lions last weekend beat the Sharks in Durban to seal their spot at the top of the points table‚ while the Durban side seemed content‚ if not happy‚ to grab the last of the qualification spots.
They may have dodged a trip to Christchurch‚ but portents for Saturday's visitors to Ellis Park hardly look encouraging.
Not only have the Sharks lost their last five Super Rugby clashes against the Lions‚ but on four of those occasions the margin of defeat exceeded 12 points.
Moreover‚ over the last year and a half the Lions have been zealously territorial when visiting teams have emerged from the Ellis Park tunnel.
Since the 50-17 thumping they received at the hands of the Hurricanes there at the end of April last year‚ the Lions have been in imperious form at home.
They've won 13 straight matches racking up 634 points at an average of 48 points per match.
They haven't been too shabby away from home either losing only to the Jaguares (twice) and last year's final against the Hurricanes.
Significantly‚ however‚ they haven't faced New Zealand opposition this season.
Still‚ racking up one win after the other on home turf isn't just down to coincidence.
“Obviously we are in a good position‚” said stand-in captain Jaco Kriel.
“The confidence is high. You can't just go on confidence‚ you still have to go out and do the work. On the day it is zero-zero. You can't get comfortable.
“We have to work hard this week. The guys can't just think they can pitch on Saturday and play a good game. We have lots of things to fix.”
Coach Johan Ackermann is in agreement.
“The main thing is we were in this situation last year and we are back at home‚" said Ackermann about his team's hard fought‚ error ridden 27-10 win over the Sharks.
"It is nice to be at home but it is not going to do the job for us if we don't pitch up and put in a better performance than we did in Durban.”
He argues that his team's recent record against the Sharks shouldn't count for much.
In fact‚ the Sharks proved formidable opposition when the Lions last encountered them at Ellis Park. In the end the hosts prevailed 34-29‚ but they were made to sweat.
“It's a totally new game‚” said the coach.
“Both coaches will look at tactics and see where they can adjust. It's going to take an 80-minute performance in which the side with the least mistakes under pressure will win.
"Penalties and discipline will come into play. We will start fresh and respect them for what they can bring.”
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP