“Our u19 travel allowance was slashed by R100 000 this year.

"You have to decide‚ do you take the bus or do you fly?

"There is nothing wrong with taking the bus but in some cases it does make for a lengthy journey.”

The Sharks‚ for instance‚ will board their team bus after their Currie Cup opener against the Free State Cheetahs on Friday for a seven-hour return journey back to Durban.

“It isn't a secret that SA Rugby has slashed travel and those sorts of things‚” said the provincial chief.

“You basically have to decide if you are going to have three sides - seniors‚ u21 and u19 or if you are going to cut your high performance activities.

"Those budgets have been slashed.”

Apart from logistical challenges‚ belt tightening has impacted on-field matters.

“Lets use a practical rugby example.

"Last year in the Currie Cup we could only select 22 players in our match squads.

"They didn't have funding for a 23rd player as is the case in major competitions around the world.

“Now you get an uncontested scrum‚ you have to take one player off‚ your rhythm gets broken. It brings inconsistency.

“You can't replace like for like and you have to have one prop that can play both sides.

“It doesn't make rugby high performance sense. It definitely affects the quality of your game.”