The Currie Cup offers an opportunity for the Blue Bulls Rugby Union to regain confidence and start playing winning rugby again after a disastrous Super Rugby campaign‚ according to new attack coach John Mitchell.

Mitchell‚ who arrived at Loftus on Monday to take over as their Super Rugby coach‚ will be assisting coach Nollis Marais during the Currie Cup campaign set to get underway with a tricky trip to the Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

“The Currie Cup for us is about getting confidence back and playing winning rugby‚" he said at Loftus on Thursday when Marais announced the squad for the Griquas match.

"Those are our priorities but that is very much short term‚ we will concentrate on the controllables.