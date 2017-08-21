Gritty scrumhalf Ross Cronje continued playing with an injured ankle to help the Springbok’s register a vital 37-15 win over Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

This was revealed by Springbok team doctor Konrad von Hagen in Port Elizabeth on Monday when the team regrouped after their Rugby Championship win over the Pumas.

“We only have one player who is injured and that is scrumhalf Ross Cronje. He injured his ankle in the first half and he continued to play‚” Von Hagen said.

Cronje was replaced by Francois Hougaard in the 63rd minute at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“It was only afterwards that he had some discomfort and swelling. The scans showed there is a tear in one of the ligaments in his ankle.

“Because of the trip to Argentina‚ where we spend two days travelling‚ there will not be a lot of treatment time.

“So we are not going to take a chance with him. Ross has gone back to the Lions medical team and hopefully they will have him ready for the Australasian tour.

“The rest of the team just have bumps and bruises.”

Von Hagen said he expected flyhalf Handre Pollard to be ready for selection shortly.

“Handre had a full week of training with the team and he also did a lot of extras in fitness and rehab and he had a great upward curve.

“He will continue that at the Bulls next week and I see he will be available for selection soon.”

Loose forward Oupa Mohoje‚ however‚ was not considered for selection for Argentina because of the rib injury he sustained while playing in the Currie Cup for the Free State Cheetahs against the Blue Bulls.

The Springboks are continuing with their match preparations in Port Elizabeth‚ before flying to Johannesburg on Tuesday and then onto Argentina early on Wednesday morning.

Springbok coach‚ Allister Coetzee‚ will announce his match day squad of 23 players on Thursday morning (Argentine time) in Buenos Aires‚ just before the team travels to Salta. - TimesLIVE