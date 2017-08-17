ANALYSIS: Springboks show more clarity in selection

The Boks will have no shortage of lineout options both in the starting XV and on the bench for Saturday’s vital rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Port Elizabeth.

Cassiem was named at No 8 over Jean-Luc du Preez in an otherwise predictably straightforward selection by coach Allister Coetzee.

The Cheetahs used Cassiem sparingly as a lineout option in Super Rugby‚ taking 12 balls over the entire season while managing to steal two.

But with lock Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert as primary ball winners‚ Cassiem’s mobility around the park and his ability as an extra breakdown option are what probably tipped the selection his way.

Cassiem is a good carrier and a nuisance over the ball.