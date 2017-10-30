Rugby

Wasps hail Nizaam Carr for short ride

30 October 2017 - 15:14 By Craig Ray
Nizaam Carr of DHL Western Province during the Currie Cup Final match between Cell C Sharks and DHL Western Province at Growthpoint Kings Park on October 28, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Nizaam Carr of DHL Western Province during the Currie Cup Final match between Cell C Sharks and DHL Western Province at Growthpoint Kings Park on October 28, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

After a superb Currie Cup final performance Western Province No 8 Nizaam Carr will this week join London side Wasps on a short-term three-month contract.

Carr‚ 26‚ was in fine fettle during WP’s stunning 33-21 come-from-behind Currie Cup triumph at King’s Park last Saturday and is now set to link up with fellow South Africans Ashley Johnson‚ Juan de Jongh and Willie le Roux in Britain.

Carr has earned five Test caps for the Springboks but was overlooked for the 34-man squad that coach Allister Coetzee named on Sunday‚ clearing the way for a brief stint in the northern hemisphere.

Wasps’ Director of Rugby Dai Young said: “We are pleased to be able to bring a player with international experience like Nizaam into the squad to bolster our back row options.

“Having lost Alex Rieder to a dislocated shoulder and with Ashley Johnson no longer being a back row option due to injuries at hooker‚ we have become pretty threadbare in that area.

“Nizaam has a strong reputation for his defence‚ athleticism and linking play and I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable addition to the squad even on a short-term basis.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

READ MORE:

ANALYSIS: Springboks light at inside centre and No8

The 34-man Springbok squad chosen for the November tour to Ireland‚ Europe and Britain is light on specialist inside centres and number eights and ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Am, Gelant get Bok call-ups

Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am and Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant are new additions to the Springbok squad named on Sunday for the November tour to ...
Sport
8 hours ago

What a way to disappoint dad

Predictably, the Currie Cup final yielded mixed emotions for the Du Preez family.
Sport
8 hours ago

Louw still pinching himself after dream Currie Cup final

Currie Cup hero Wilco Louw says he still has to pinch himself.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Langeveldt ousted as Proteas coach Gibson makes several changes Cricket
  2. ANALYSIS: Springboks light at inside centre and No8 Rugby
  3. 'I don’t press panic buttons‚' says Pitso as Sundowns continue to struggle Soccer
  4. Wasps hail Nizaam Carr for short ride Rugby
  5. Four titles are great, but Lewis Hamilton wants more Sport

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical

Related articles

  1. ANALYSIS: Springboks light at inside centre and No8 Rugby
  2. Am, Gelant get Bok call-ups Rugby
  3. What a way to disappoint dad Rugby
  4. Currie Cup final yields mixed emotions for the Du Preez family Rugby
  5. Louw still pinching himself after dream Currie Cup final Rugby
  6. Allister Coetzee plays it safe with Springbok squad Rugby
  7. Sharks comfortable swimming upstream; it's working for them Sport
  8. Province claim Sharks scalp Sport
  9. Griffons chief executive comes to terms with facts of life Sport
  10. Western Province crowned 2017 Currie Cup Champions Rugby
  11. Dobson evokes memory of Von Vollenhoven motivating WP for final Rugby
X