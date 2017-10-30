After a superb Currie Cup final performance Western Province No 8 Nizaam Carr will this week join London side Wasps on a short-term three-month contract.

Carr‚ 26‚ was in fine fettle during WP’s stunning 33-21 come-from-behind Currie Cup triumph at King’s Park last Saturday and is now set to link up with fellow South Africans Ashley Johnson‚ Juan de Jongh and Willie le Roux in Britain.

Carr has earned five Test caps for the Springboks but was overlooked for the 34-man squad that coach Allister Coetzee named on Sunday‚ clearing the way for a brief stint in the northern hemisphere.

Wasps’ Director of Rugby Dai Young said: “We are pleased to be able to bring a player with international experience like Nizaam into the squad to bolster our back row options.

“Having lost Alex Rieder to a dislocated shoulder and with Ashley Johnson no longer being a back row option due to injuries at hooker‚ we have become pretty threadbare in that area.

“Nizaam has a strong reputation for his defence‚ athleticism and linking play and I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable addition to the squad even on a short-term basis.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the club.”