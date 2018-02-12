Rugby

Stormers coach Fleck comfortable with his progress going into third year

12 February 2018 - 16:15 By Craig Ray
Robbie Fleck (Head Coach) with players during the DHL Stormers training session at DHL Newlands on January 26, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Robbie Fleck (Head Coach) with players during the DHL Stormers training session at DHL Newlands on January 26, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck is relaxed about his position at the franchise despite increasing pressure on the Cape Town side to deliver some silverware after 20 seasons in Super Rugby.

The Stormers will start their third campaign under Fleck’s coaching when they take on the Jaguares at Newlands on Saturday‚ although for the coach 2018 feels more like his second year in charge.

When Fleck was handed the coaching reins in early 2016‚ it was only as a desperate measure from the Western Province management.

Eddie Jones‚ who had signed as Stormers coach in late 2015‚ left less than a month into the job to take the England coaching position.

WP director of rugby Gert Smal embarked on a frantic search for another high profile coach to replace Jones‚ and eventually presented current Bulls coach John Mitchell to the board as his preferred candidate.

But the board‚ wary of Mitchell’s acrimonious departure from the Lions‚ rejected Mitchell and the position fell to Fleck.

The former Bok centre has done an admirable job under the circumstances and has grown into the position.

In early 2017‚ after a year in charge‚ he was finally able to present his three-year vision to the union.

The 2018 season marks the second year of a cycle in which winning the tournament in 2019 remains the goal.

“My first year was an ‘interim’ position because I got the gig at the last minute so there wasn’t much I could do from a planning perspective‚” Fleck said.

“I was unable to implement my own ideas and culture. It was coaching on the run in that first season.

“But in year two‚ I sat down with the playing leadership group and the management at the union I gave them a three-year plan.

“Last year was the first season of the plan‚ we made some changes successfully and we are aiming to build on that now. We want to play an exciting style of rugby and we moved in the right direction in 2017.

“This season is building on the confidence of last year and challenging to be one of the best teams in the tournament.

"Next year we have some different goals.

“When we have a fully fit squad‚ we believe we have the capability to challenge to be the best in the competition.”

Fleck’s first two years in charge have yielded two quarterfinals.

In 2016‚ when he was doing to the job on ‘the run’‚ the team won 10 of 16 matches (including the quarterfinal).

That season they didn’t play any New Zealand teams until meeting the Chiefs in the last eight where they suffered a 60-21 loss at home.

In 2017‚ Fleck’s first season in which he was able to prepare the team‚ his side again won 10 of 16 matches‚ but they did manage to beat the Chiefs and Blues in the regular season – the only team besides the Lions in 2017 to beat a New Zealand franchise.

The format has changed again in 2018 with the tournament cut from 18 to 15 teams. This year the Stormers‚ like all SA teams‚ will face four NZ teams and four Australian teams.

“The change in competition format hasn’t altered our plan at all‚” Fleck said.

“We played against New Zealand teams last year‚ which made the competition as tough as it could be.

“I don’t think Australian teams are going to be as weak as what they were in the past two years.

"It’s strength versus strength again‚ which makes us a better group and better coaches.”

READ MORE:

SA Rugby seek solution to keep sport on radio

SA Rugby's talks with pay channel SuperSport will determine whether rugby commentary returns to the airwaves of SABC Radio.
Sport
3 days ago

Malcolm Marx cleans up at SA Rugby awards

Lions hooker Malcolm Marx has achieved what the likes of Springbok legends John Smit and Bismarck du Plessis failed to achieve – become the SA Player ...
Sport
3 days ago

Smith turns down Boks as Duncan heads to Worcester

Springbok backline coach Franco Smith has apparently turned down an offer to stay on with the national team and will return to coaching the Cheetahs ...
Sport
3 days ago

Stormers boosted by Wilco Louw news

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck named nine injured players in an expanded 47-man squad for the 2018 Super Rugby camapaign‚ underlining how much the squad ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Explosive revelations on first day of the committee of inquiry into Sascoc Sport
  2. What are striker Kermit Erasmus' immediate options? Soccer
  3. Cricket players‚ officials set to meet over future relationship Cricket
  4. Moosajee confirms investigation into events that led to fan allegedly racially ... Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...

Related articles

  1. SABC Radio pulls the plug on Super Rugby and the Currie Cup Rugby
  2. Bulls have ‘ticked the boxes’ for Super Rugby‚ says Mitchell Rugby
  3. Peter de Villiers returns to international rugby to lead Zimbabwe Rugby
  4. Former Springbok coach Jake White offers Allister Coetzee support Rugby
  5. Breyton Paulse believes it’s time for the Stormers to deliver Rugby
  6. Sharks could spring a surprise in this year's Super Rugby‚ says Bobo Rugby
  7. Stormers grateful for Bulls pressure Rugby
  8. Naduva hat-trick as Fiji roll Blitzboks at Hamilton Sevens Hamilton Rugby
  9. Wilco Louw blow for Stormers Rugby
  10. Whiteley says the Lions have to up the ante to remain relevant in Super Rugby Rugby
X