Jaguares coach Mario Ledesma unfazed by Lions threat

Jaguares coach Mario Ledesma is far from fazed by the threat the Lions pose despite his team's inability to win in South Africa.

The Jaguares may have blanked all the South African teams in Buenos Aires but they've struggled to win in South Africa.

Their rut was extended by Saturday's 20-10 loss to the Sharks while they relinquished a 19-0 lead to lose 43-34 to the Bulls last week.

The Lions welcome the Jaguares to Ellis Park in the Super Rugby quarterfinals on Saturday and while Ledesma is not quite in awe of the hosts‚ he respects their powerful scrum and maul.