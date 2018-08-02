'We have to bring our A-game against the Crusaders‚' says Lions coach De Bruin

Lions coach Swys de Bruin was in no doubt about what his team needs to do to break with history in Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

“We have to bring our A-game and more. We have huge respect for them‚” said De Bruin about the eight-time champions who are this weekend defending the title they won at Ellis Park last year.

The Crusaders are on a 14-match unbeaten run and have won all 20 play-off matches ever played in Christchurch.

While the Crusaders have history pointing firmly in their favour‚ the Lions have not much to go on.

They lost all four their matches against New Zealand opposition this season.