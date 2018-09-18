Rugby

Boks upward rankings move is not a trend - yet

18 September 2018 - 16:54 By Craig Ray
South Africa's Jesse Kriel (R) celebrates victory during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on September 15, 2018.
South Africa's Jesse Kriel (R) celebrates victory during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on September 15, 2018.
Image: Marty MELVILLE / AFP

The Springboks have had a good week.

That’s not a sentence often written over the past three years.

After beating the All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington at the weekend‚ for their first win in New Zealand since 2009 and only their fourth in that country in the professional era‚ the Boks also moved up two world ranking places.

The latest rankings showed the Boks moving from seventh to fifth while Australia dropped from fifth to seventh after losing 23-19 at home to Argentina.

The positive move up the rankings is welcome news for the Boks‚ especially as they started the international season ranked seventh.

The challenge of course is to stay there and move up although they have tough home assignments against Australia and the All Blacks to come in the next fortnight.

New Zealand have virtually held the top ranking since it was introduced in 2003.

The All Blacks have been unchallenged at the top of the rankings for nine years after moving back to No 1 in November 2009.

The Boks were ranked first between October 2007 and July 2008 (ending almost four years of All Black dominance at No 1) and again between June-November 2009.

England were the first team to be ranked No 1 following the 2003 Rugby World Cup in October of that year. They held the position until June of 2004.

Seventh is the lowest South Africa have ever dropped while NZ’s lowest is third.

England‚ the only other team to hold the No 1 ranking‚ plummeted to eighth following the disastrous group stage exit at the 2015 World Cup.

After the struggles under previous Bok coach Allister Coetzee‚ it’s welcome news that the Boks are moving in the right direction.

But a one-off win against the world’s top team is not a trend.

Only a return to winning consistently (the Boks are currently at a 50% winning ratio this year)‚ which is not where a team with ambitions of challenging for the top three in the rankings can be.

Following Rugby World Cup 2015 New Zealand have won 30 of 35 Tests with four defeats and a draw.

Number two ranked team Ireland have won 22 of 31 Test with eight defeats and a draw.

England have won 25 of 31 Tests in that time.

The Boks have managed just 15 wins in 33 Tests with 16 losses and two draws.

Beating the All Blacks was a boost for the Boks but at this stage it looks like an anomaly rather than a trend.

READ MORE:

Rugby bosses introduce full-time contracts for female players

Rugby chiefs announced on Monday that England's women's 15-a-side players will be given full-time contracts, saying the game was at a "tipping ...
News
1 day ago

John Mitchell leaves the Bulls to join England as defence coach

The Bulls will have to be on the hunt for a new Super Rugby coach after the franchise confirmed they have released John Mitchell.
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. US judge dismisses concussions lawsuits from former wrestlers against WWE Sport
  2. Dream come through for young player after winning Pirates contract Soccer
  3. Aphelele Fassi on his rise at the Sharks Rugby
  4. Returning Boks muddy Western Province selections Rugby
  5. Durban man says he is pressing ahead with a case of assault against Sundowns' ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations

Related articles

  1. Why the Boks were unlucky on their way to a win that shook the rugby world's ... Rugby
  2. Top four needed by Blitzboks for automatic Olympic qualification Sport
  3. 'It hasn’t quite sunk in yet but we have to be normal about it‚' says Bok ... Rugby
  4. Dyantyi refuses to take credit for Boks' inspired performance against All Blacks Rugby
  5. Rugby playing a losing financial game Business
  6. Argentina upset Wallabies to break 35-year drought Rugby
  7. WP aiming to improve despite fast start Rugby
  8. Boks win in New Zealand adds spice to Loftus rematch Rugby
X