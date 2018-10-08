We did not deserve to lose to the All Blacks‚ says Bok captain Siya Kolisi

Visibly disappointed Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says they did not deserve to lose to the All Blacks after they dominated the world champions for the better part of 72 minutes before going down in a last-gasp defeat in front of a packed Loftus on Saturday.

The Boks had a 12 point lead in the last eight minutes of the match but they lowered their guard and allowed the Rugby Championship champions to sneak through the back door with two late tries from Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea.

Kolisi admitted that they were ruthlessly punished after a loss of concentration in the last ten minutes.

“Things went very well for us in the 70 minutes where we did a lot of things that we wanted to do‚” said Kolisi.

“In the last ten minutes‚ there were a lot of soft moments on our part and they capitalised on those moments.

"I don’t think we deserve to lose this game but they took their opportunities when they presented themselves and they were alert.

“Obviously‚ we must work on those things going forward.