Assessing the 2018 Springbok season purely in terms of results‚ the answer is self-evident – it was a just pass with a 50% winning ratio after seven wins in 14 Tests.

Results are the major currency modern coaches and teams deal in‚ but evaluating a transitional year under a new coach in only those stark terms‚ misses some of the subtleties and nuances of their efforts.

Like all teams under a new coach they needed time to find common ground.

Rassie Erasmus was parachuted into the job after Allister Coetzee was inevitably sacked followed 11 wins in 25 Tests as Bok coach.

But it wasn’t only about defeats‚ but the nature of those losses that made Coetzee’s tenure untenable.

Record losses against the All Blacks (57-0) and Ireland (38-3) as well as a first ever defeat against Italy (20-18) and a record 57-15 home loss against New Zealand portrayed a side in turmoil.