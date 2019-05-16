No Warren Whiteley again for the Lions

Warren Whiteley’s injury enforced absence has again necessitated the Lions to go into Super Rugby battle with a reconfigured backrow.

This time it is a bone bruise on his knee that is keeping the regular captain out of Saturday’s match against the Highlanders‚ with Malcolm Marx set to resume his duties as stand-in captain.

Whiteley’s absence again comes as a huge blow to the side who is hoping to build momentum in the closing stages of the league campaign in Super Rugby.

Last week’s win over the Waratahs got them back into contention in the South African conference but Whiteley’s absence this week again leaves them vulnerable.

How valuable he is to the Lions’ cause cannot be underestimated.