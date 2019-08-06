Warren Whiteley’s World Cup hopes now hang by the thinnest of threads

Warren Whiteley’s chances of cracking the nod in the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad lengthened with the news that he will remain unavailable for the Golden Lions’ clash against the Blue Bulls this weekend.

Whiteley had earmarked the match as the one in which he could make his return and launch a last-gasp bid to prove his fitness and potentially crack a spot in Rassie Erasmus’ RWC squad.

The knee injury that has plagued him this season‚ however‚ persists.

“Warren is not available this weekend‚” Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli confirmed.