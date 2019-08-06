Rugby

Warren Whiteley’s World Cup hopes now hang by the thinnest of threads

06 August 2019 - 15:53 By Liam Del Carme
Warren Whiteley of the Lions during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Waratahs at Emirates Airline Park on May 11, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Warren Whiteley of the Lions during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Waratahs at Emirates Airline Park on May 11, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Warren Whiteley’s chances of cracking the nod in the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad lengthened with the news that he will remain unavailable for the Golden Lions’ clash against the Blue Bulls this weekend.

Whiteley had earmarked the match as the one in which he could make his return and launch a last-gasp bid to prove his fitness and potentially crack a spot in Rassie Erasmus’ RWC squad.

The knee injury that has plagued him this season‚ however‚ persists.

“Warren is not available this weekend‚” Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli confirmed.

Springboks out to maintain momentum in Salta

For the Springboks the chance of winning the Rugby Championship by beating Argentina in Salta on Saturday would be a happy by-product to the more ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“I’m still waiting to hear if he’ll be available next week‚” said Straeuli.

It means Whiteley will not return to the field for the Springboks before Erasmus names his RWC squad.

Next week’s Test against Argentina at Loftus would have been his last opportunity to prove his Test match readiness ahead of the naming of the squad.

Meanwhile‚ the Golden Lions‚ who are on top of the Currie Cup standings‚ have their position threatened by a growing injury list.

Western Province want Willemse at flyhalf despite Bok directive

Western Province coach John Dobson is going to put his needs and perhaps those of Damian Willemse first too‚ by using the talented playmaker as a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Tighthead prop Jacobie Adriaanse has now also joined the walking wounded and is out of this weekend’s clash with a calf strain.

Centre Jan-Louis la Grange who suffered concussion in last weekend’s clash against the Free State Cheetahs has also been ruled out‚ while lock Wilhelm van der Sluys who suffered the same fate‚ may be deemed ready to play later this week.

Already on the sidelines are prop Dylan Smith‚ wing Courtnall Skosan and flank Cyle Brink who are expected to be available in the next three to four weeks.

Most read

  1. Why Stuart Baxter ignored doctor's orders and made Bafana his number one ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  4. Baxter’s Bafana exit settlement figure is a big fat zero Soccer
  5. Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane offers to help Safa search for a new Bafana coach Soccer

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya

Related articles

  1. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi back to face the Pumas Rugby
  2. Golden Lions’ Houdini acts testament to their competitiveness Rugby
  3. Erasmus ‘worried’ about trimming Bok squad for World Cup Rugby
  4. Griquas top, Bulls have the blues Rugby
  5. Vuyo Zangqa joins Georgia-bound Kings’ coaching staff Rugby
  6. 'A professional women's league will help Banyana at international level' Sport
  7. Sharks sharpened teeth for Pumas against WP Rugby
  8. White praises Rassie’s tactics and calls Boks Rugby World Cup ‘contenders’ Rugby
X