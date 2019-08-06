Soccer

Can Motshwari and Nyatama partnership influence Pirates' title ambitions?

06 August 2019 - 15:50 By Marc Strydom
Musa Nyatama and Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Musa Nyatama and Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have a strong central midfield‚ but on the evidence of one opening victory‚ their partnership of Ben Motshwari and Musa Nyatama might be instrumental in the Bucs’ ambitions of a first Absa Premiership title since 2012 this campaign.

Nyatama was Pirates’ Player of the Season as they finished runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns by five points in 2017-18.

Motshwari was Bucs’ most influential central midfielder as the Soweto giants finished second to Downs again‚ but closed the gap to two points in 2018-19.

If the two can fire together‚ they will form a formidable middle two for Pirates‚ with Xola Mlambo and new signing Fortune Makaringe adding further options should there be injuries or coach Milutin Sredojevic opt for a midfield three.

Pirates coach Sredojovic wants to make Orlando Stadium 'a fortress'

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojovic wants to make Orlando Stadium “a fortress” this season‚ he said after his team opened their 2019-20 Absa ...
Sport
1 day ago

On Saturday night at Orlando Stadium Motshwari and Nyatama played too far apart as Bucs ended the first half 1-1.

In the second half the midfield duo narrowed‚ and were formidable stamping their authority‚ snuffing out dangerous attacks‚ winning the ball and turning defensive situations into attacking ones.

“‘Musa-linho’ is a pillar of this team since he has come to Pirates. A versatile player who could satisfy anything that football demands‚” Sredojevic said afterwards of Nyatama.

“He is a two-way traffic player. A player who helps us in build-up play‚ and also in protecting the goal.

“We are honoured‚ pleased and privileged to have such a human being and such a player amongst us. A player who is also visible to us‚ but invisible to many.

Sports minister Mthethwa to convene urgent meeting to discuss blackout of PSL matches on SABC

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa will convene an urgent meeting with the SABC‚ SuperSport‚ the Premier Soccer Leaue and the Department of ...
Sport
2 days ago

“An unsung hero and person who does all the work‚ and is something of an authority on the game model that we are playing.”

Silky-skilled former Maritzburg United‚ SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Nyatama wins the ball more through excellent anticipation than physicality.

Ex-Bidvest Wits middle man Motshwari is more forceful in the challenge‚ but also has good close control with his feet and a powerful shot.

Either can drop back as a ball-winner‚ or maraud forward with an eye for a pass‚ making them an interchangeable pairing whose next move can be hard to anticipate.

Sredojevic happy to see new signing Mhango hit the ground running at Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic was happy to see new forward signing Gabadinho Mhango hit the ground running as a Buccaneer with an ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“Ben is a quality player. If you noticed when we started [against Celtic] he was on top of the [midfield] diamond and I was alone in the centre‚” Nyatama said.

“But with him coming to help me out in the centre‚ especially in the second half‚ that’s when we were able to help each other.

“That’s when we were able to control and dominate the game.”

Pirates turn to the 2019-20 Caf Champion League next‚ where they are away against Zambia’s Green Eagles in Lusaka on Saturday.

Most read

  1. Why Stuart Baxter ignored doctor's orders and made Bafana his number one ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  4. Baxter’s Bafana exit settlement figure is a big fat zero Soccer
  5. Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane offers to help Safa search for a new Bafana coach Soccer

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya

Related articles

  1. Soccer fans face SABC blackout of PSL games Sport
  2. Sports minister Mthethwa to convene urgent meeting to discuss blackout of PSL ... Soccer
  3. Banyana Banyana's Refiloe Jane wants women's soccer taken off the sidelines Lifestyle
  4. Soweto's inspiring soccer gogos risk losing their home field to developers Lifestyle
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane backs goal-line technology Soccer
  6. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  7. How Masehe taught Highlands signing Makhaula the art of being brutal Soccer
  8. Man City beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield Soccer
X