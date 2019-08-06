Orlando Pirates have a strong central midfield‚ but on the evidence of one opening victory‚ their partnership of Ben Motshwari and Musa Nyatama might be instrumental in the Bucs’ ambitions of a first Absa Premiership title since 2012 this campaign.

Nyatama was Pirates’ Player of the Season as they finished runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns by five points in 2017-18.

Motshwari was Bucs’ most influential central midfielder as the Soweto giants finished second to Downs again‚ but closed the gap to two points in 2018-19.

If the two can fire together‚ they will form a formidable middle two for Pirates‚ with Xola Mlambo and new signing Fortune Makaringe adding further options should there be injuries or coach Milutin Sredojevic opt for a midfield three.