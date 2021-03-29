Gans reveals how he blurted out something in frustration during his debut match at the Bulls

Stedman Gans has revealed he inadvertently blurted out something in frustration during his debut match at the Bulls as the Pretoria side continued to make mistakes in the game.

The remark was so loud that it drew the attention of Bulls captain and Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

"Duane looked at me and with a big smile said‚ ‘No man. Just relax’. I lost my head a bit and that was a big moment for me‚" Gans said.

He was one of the leading performers for the Bulls during the Super Rugby Unlocked tournament. He was the leading try-scorer with five while his magic feet and time on the ball created attacking opportunities.

"He [Vermeulen] was so calm in the way he said it. I was so frustrated‚ but he could see if we just did what we needed to do as a team rather than panic‚ we’d still be in the game.