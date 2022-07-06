Junior Boks coach Nhleko hails charges after they reach Six Nations playoffs

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has hailed his charges after they swept aside France by 42-27 in Verona, Italy on Tuesday night to finish top in Pool A of the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series.

The impressive win also saw the Junior Boks stay unbeaten in the tournament, having registered 15 points from three bonus-point wins.

Now Nhleko and his young men await the outcome of Wednesday’s Pool B decider between Italy and Wales to see who they will play in next week’s playoff for the overall Summer Series winner.

“I felt we made it hard for ourselves in the first half because we didn’t take our opportunities and didn’t manage the game on our terms. That took energy away from us,” Nhleko said.