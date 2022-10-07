Rugby

Springbok Women 'will make SA proud' in World Cup clash against France

07 October 2022
South African captain Nolusindiso Booi in action during the 2022 Rugby Africa Women's Cup match against Zimbabwe Women at City Park in Cape Town on June 15 2022.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Springbok Women captain Nolusindiso Booi has declared her charges ready for the 2022 Women's Rugby World Cup which starts with a tricky clash against France at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday.

Booi said their preparations were spot on and their game plan solid as they return to the biggest stage of the game. Their last appearance at the tournament was in 2014.

“It is a massive relief that we can get going again at this level because this is where we want to play at. We want to compete against the best teams in the biggest competitions and they do not come bigger than this,” said Booi, who will be competing in her third tournament, after taking part in the 2010 and 2014 events.

She shared her thoughts after the traditional captain's run the day before their opener and said visiting Eden Park was another boost for the team.

“It is a very nice stadium, steeped in history. The playing surface looks great and knowing that the stands will be packed during the opening day of matches is a boost to the team.

“We want to play in front of big crowds in big stadiums and this will happen tomorrow. That is a special feeling, especially for me reflecting back to the status of women’s rugby in SA when I played in 2010 and even 2014.

“Women's rugby is ready to explode onto the world scene and we are part of that,” she said.

Booi added that the goodwill received in New Zealand, especially from South Africans, has also uplifted the team.

“We have received so many well wishes and messages of support and that inspires us. We have a realistic outlook of our chances in this tournament. We are ranked 11th in the world and never finished higher than 10th.

“But I can tell you now, this is the best prepared team we have ever fielded. We are ready, there is a good core of players and all of us are ready to embrace the moment.”

France will not be easy. They have not lost in four previous encounters with the Springbok Women.

“Stats will tell you one thing, but I know the heart of this team. We are here to show everyone we can also play this game, that we have the ability to compete.

“We have a plan against France, as good as they are. We are not running onto the field just for the sake of it.”

The Springbok Women have struggled at times in Tests this year, but France have been largely impressive.

“It has been a problem, yes, but the way we trained, the energy and good spirits in the team, combined with a clear vision of how to approach and execute this game, makes me confident that we will make South Africa proud on Saturday," said Booi.

