Rebounding Lions will be without Jaco Kriel and Ruan Dreyer in Jukskei derby
Image: Gordon Arons (Gallo Images)
It is from the structural integrity of rock bottom, that the Lions rebounded to snap their five-match losing sequence in the United Rugby Championship (URC) against Glasgow Warriors last Saturday.
The realisation that things can’t get any worse provided curious comfort for a team who had been buffeted by bad press leading up to last week’s match.
“We decided we had nothing to lose,” said No.8 Francke Horn matter-of-factly. “We’ve had our backs to the wall. We knew we had enough talent to get the job done,” said Horn.
The team's new resolve was all too evident after losing prop Ruan Dreyer to a red card, as well as fullback Quan Horn and left-wing Edwill van der Merwe to yellows. Horn argued the Lions applied a bloody minded attitude. “At times we played with 13 players. We decided we’re not going to back down.”
