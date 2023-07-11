Rugby

Possession nine-tenths of Boks’ objective in All Blacks’ backyard

11 July 2023 - 17:30
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Springbok players acknowledge the fans after their Rugby Championship win against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on July 8 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Springboks must protect their possession in what is expected to be a brutal battle against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, says South Africa assistant coach Deon Davids.

A capacity 25,000 crowd is expected to watch the clash at the compact Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, and Davids warned the home crowd would make New Zealand an even tougher opponent.

The All Blacks made a fast start to the tournament with a dominant 41-12 victory over Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday. They ran in five tries in the first half and led 31-0 at the break before adding two more in the second period to quieten a hostile crowd.

Davids said the process of preparing the Bok players started immediately after their impressive 43-12 opening win over the Wallabies at Loftus.

“Now it is important to align everyone on our plans and strategies before we face a tough match against New Zealand,” he said.

“It was an impressive start by the New Zealanders, and it was a physical and intense performance by them. By leading 31-0 after the first half they showed if they get any opportunities they will use them.

“Looking at that, it is going to be important we really look after our possession. We expect a tough, physical opponent and it is never easy going down there, and with their crowd behind them they will be even tougher.”

A group of 21 players travelled to New Zealand on Monday, where they will join the small squad who were part of the forward party last week to acclimatise and get their preparations going for the match.

Bok flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse, who scored a hat-trick of tries against the Wallabies, said the Boks know they will be in for a tough game in Auckland.

“We are always looking forward to the next challenge,” Arendse said.

“New Zealand are a team you can never underestimate.

“The guys travelling over there are ready to slot in with the players already there and ensure that as a group we prepare really well for the match.

“It’s always special contributing to the team and playing in front of your home crowd while representing your country.

“We’ve grown as a team from where we were last year to where we are now. We’d like to continue building on that. For me personally, I’d like to continue learning and implement those learnings in my game.

“I can’t take any credit for the tries. The forwards have been laying the foundation for us as backs to finish. It’s just great to contribute to the team.”

Additional Springbok players travelling to New Zealand:

Forwards: Thomas du Toit (prop), Pieter-Steph du Toit (loose forward), Deon Fourie (utility forward), Steven Kitshoff (prop), Jean Kleyn (lock), Vincent Koch (prop) Frans Malherbe (prop), Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Trevor Nyakane (prop), RG Snyman (lock), Marco van Staden (flank), Duane Vermeulen (No 8).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (centre), Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing), André Esterhuizen (centre), Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf), Willie le Roux (fullback), Manie Libbok (flyhalf), Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf), Damian Willemse (utility back), Grant Williams (scrumhalf).

