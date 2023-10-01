Rugby

Scotland’s Romania rout adds pressure on Boks for points against Tonga

01 October 2023 - 09:37 By Liam Del Carme in Marseille
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Handré Pollard during the Springboks' captain's run at Stade Mayol in Toulon on Saturday.
Handré Pollard during the Springboks' captain's run at Stade Mayol in Toulon on Saturday.
Image: Steve HaagSteve Haag/Gallo Images

The pressure on the Springboks has gone up a notch after Scotland did what most expected of them — a rout of Romania to keep up their spirits and prospects for quarterfinal qualification at the Rugby World Cup.

Scotland thumped Romania 84-0 in Lille on Saturday night to maintain their say in pool B of the competition and they can now set their sights on Ireland in a clash that will determine the pecking in Paris next Saturday.

The Boks, who beat Scotland on the opening weekend of the tournament, now have to beat Tonga at Stade Velodrome on Sunday by a bonus point to avert potential disaster.

Should Scotland beat Ireland next weekend and deny them a bonus point, they will go through along with the Springboks to the quarterfinals and not their neighbours from across the Irish Sea.

Matters can, of course, get a lot more complicated.

Should the Springboks beat Tonga by a bonus point on Sunday and Scotland beat Ireland with both teams earning a bonus point, pool B will have three teams with 15 log points.

The first criteria that is applied to separate tied teams is the result between them. In this case the three teams would not be separated as each won and lost a match against the other two. The team with the superior points difference will then advance and as things stand both Ireland (+122) and Scotland (+97) have a better points difference than the Springboks (+86).

The Boks, of course, will have the opportunity to improve that significantly against Tonga on Sunday. Though thousands of fans clad in green and gold have descended on Marseille, the Boks are likely to face a crowd very much in Tonga's corner at the Stade Vélodrome.

The people of this south very much back the underdog and they will be behind Tonga in the same enthusiastic way the people of Bordeaux put their voices behind Romania at Stade Matmut Atlantique two weeks ago.

Bok fans, however, have been clearing and lubricating their throats around Marseille's best known tourist hotspot, Vieux Port.

Around the horseshoe-shaped port hotels, restaurants and bars line the streets with throngs of rugby fans, other tourists and locals making for a cultural melting pot perhaps on par with Marseille's best-known fish dish, bouillabaisse.

Apart from Bok fans winging their way from South Africa, many more have descended on Provence from other parts of Europe.

Tonga assistant coach Dan Cron knows there won't be as many Tongans as South Africans in the Stade Vélodrome but he and the team are drawing inspiration from one of sport's great virtues — it's unpredictability.

“Sport’s riddled with underdog stories, so you take confidence and inspiration from that. For us we’re just going out to do the absolute best that we can and to do our friends, families and supporters proud on Sunday.”

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Springboks’ ‘old man’ Willie le Roux backs Libbok

From his vantage point in the last line of defence, the bigger picture reveals itself to Willie le Roux perhaps a lot easier than it does for those ...
Sport
1 day ago

Duane believes Boks' best yet to come

The Springboks' best is yet to come, insists loose forward Duane Vermeulen ahead of Sunday's Rugby World Cup pool B clash against Tonga at Stade ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Siya Kolisi takes milestone of leading Boks for 50th match in his stride

Siya Kolisi's storied existence enters a new chapter when he captains the Springboks for a 50th time against Tonga on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Bok flyhalf Pollard to take a big jump against Tonga

Handrè Pollard admits playing a Test with just 30 minutes of rugby under his belt since returning from injury is a big jump.
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Bok captain didn’t reach the 50-match milestone on charm alone

Jacques Nienaber confirms Siya Kolisi would not have captained the Boks 50 times if he hadn’t performed at a high level so consistently
Sport
2 days ago

POLL | Will Pollard stop Springboks' kicking woes?

Pollard, who is making a return to the Bok team after a 13-month absence, takes over at No 10 from Manie Libbok who has been moved to the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bars across South Africa rock with Rugby World Cup fever

Pubs across the land pack in fans of the green and gold.
Lifestyle
11 hours ago

Bok coach Nienaber sets record straight on Pollard debate

Though Handré Pollard is back in the Springbok team after a 13-month absence coach Jacques Nienaber was quick to temper expectations of what the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Boks to gallop for bonus point against physical Tonga: Kwagga

Kwagga Smith is in no doubt the Springboks will be galloping in full pursuit of a bonus point in their Rugby World Cup pool B match against Tonga in ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena humbled by kind words from ‘role model’ Sono Soccer
  2. Scotland’s Romania rout adds pressure on Boks for points against Tonga Rugby
  3. Caf confirms prize money for AFL amid PSL's pushback over Sundowns' ... Soccer
  4. Safa throws its weight behind Caf's AFL Soccer
  5. Graham’s try blitz helps Scotland to huge win over Romania Rugby

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives