Graham’s try blitz helps Scotland to huge win over Romania

Darcy Graham led the way with four tries as Scotland romped to an 84-0 bonus-point triumph over Romania at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday to set up a pool B showdown against Ireland.

Graham’s opening three tries came in the first half as Scotland blitzed to a 42-0 lead and they added six more tries in the second period, scoring more than a point a minute at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Matt Fagerson, Chris Harris, Ollie Smith, Ben Healey, Johnny Matthews and Rory Darge also scored tries while Healey did not miss any of his 11 conversions for apersonal tally of 27 points.

Scotland moved up to 10 points in the standings and kept up their hopes of a quarterfinal place, as they prepare to meet Ireland in Paris on Saturday. They must beat the world's top- ranked team to stand any chance of progressing to the last eight.