Players ‘deserve some accolades’: Jones after Portugal win as Wallabies enter RWC purgatory

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones said he was disappointed that Australia's World Cup destiny was no longer in their own hands but thought his players deserved credit for getting a bonus-point win against Portugal on Sunday.

The 34-14 victory left their hopes in the hands of the Portuguese, who must beat Fiji next Sunday in the final Pool C match without allowing the Pacific islanders a bonus point to keep Australia in the tournament.

Jones thought the way his players had stuck to their task despite crushing back-to-back losses to the Fijians and Wales in their last two matches was worthy of praise.

“We had one objective this week and that was to be alive. And we're still alive,” Jones said.

“I'm pleased for the players. They worked really hard as they have all tournament and they deserve some accolades for their performance today.