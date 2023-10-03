Rugby

Handré Pollard back for Boks but Manie Libbok hasn’t gone anywhere

03 October 2023 - 11:43 By Liam Del Carme in Toulon
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Handré Pollard passes the ball during the Springboks' Rugby World Cup pool B match against Tonga at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
Handré Pollard passes the ball during the Springboks' Rugby World Cup pool B match against Tonga at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

He did not strike the ball cleanly at all in warm-up, which made Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard doubly delighted he landed all four conversions he was asked to take against Tonga at Stade Vélodrome on Sunday night.

Pollard, who made his long-awaited return to the team after a 13-month absence, played with familiar confidence and authority for the 50 minutes he was on the field in the Springboks' 49-18 win in their last game in pool B.

“We joked in the week about it, my first kick is probably going to be in the corner and it was! You follow your normal routine, you do your thing,” Pollard said.

“Like Manie [Libbok] kicked extremely well when he came on. I think it's a great thing as a kicking unit. There has been a lot of heat on us for that but after [Sunday] we can take this forward with a lot of confidence.”

His well-publicised return as squad replacement for hooker Malcolm Marx invited much conjecture. That was especially so against a backdrop of the Boks struggling off the kicking tee in his absence.

Pollard made the point he was able to shut out all the noise by focusing on the things he needed to do. He admitted, though, being on the sidelines was difficult.

“It has been a crazy rollercoaster. There have been extreme lows, of course, early on and extreme highs to get recalled. So really just great to be back in the environment with the boys. Hopefully contribute as much as I can in whatever role that may be, I am just here to help the team succeed and I am excited.

“I enjoyed it very much, it was so much fun. Just on a personal note it was nice to play again and I enjoyed myself out there,” he said about his performance.

Libbok, too, played with confidence, crucially with hand and foot.

“I fell off my kicks, that’s why I pulled most of the kicks. I worked on that and I’m just happy that it came off,” Libbok explained about his lack of accuracy in previous matches.

“I kicked the same, I didn’t change anything in terms of speeding up my process.”

He explained he had worked hard on his kicking over the last few weeks. “I’m just happy it came off nicely [against Tonga]. Handré also kicked very well.

“In everything, we work together. Handré is a world-class flyhalf and player. I’ve learnt a lot from him, he helped me a lot in terms of the game itself. For me it’s nice to work with him and learn from the best.”

Springboks call up Lukhanyo Am as replacement for Mapimpi

The Springboks have called up outside centre Lukhanyo Am as an injury replacement for wing Makazole Mapimpi, adding the 2019 World Cup-winner to ...
Sport
22 hours ago

The Boks will also be pleased that another much-mooted element of their game, the back-up hooker position, now appears less of a talking point.

Deon Fourie, who saw the most game time in that position since 2018, was rather pleased to walk off with the man-of-the-match award. He admitted though, having not played a full game almost caught up with him.

“I haven’t played 80 minutes in a long time, so probably have to do a bit more fitness. I was quite tired on 65 minutes, I didn’t see how I was going to finish this off with 15 minutes to go.”

While he stood out in the tight loose his line-out throwing was also from the top drawer. “I was way more relaxed than the last two games. Romania gave me a bit of confidence, and especially Ireland with that last throw.

“I know Marvin Orie from the Stormers, we played two years together so our synchronisation worked well. I think I just lost one line-out tonight, so that definitely gives me confidence.”

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Boks sidestep French obsession with Speedos

Notes from the road at the Rugby World Cup
Sport
16 hours ago

Boks’ Makazole Mapimpi out of the World Cup

It was anticipated but news of Makazole Mapimpi's exit from the Rugby World Cup still had a jarring effect on Monday.
Sport
1 day ago

Long string of permutations could decide Boks’ pool B fate

The permutations for those hoping to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup are vast and varied — and despite their 49-18 win over ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Pollard the chef as Boks bash win at the meat-grinder against Tonga

The Springboks knew this was a job for the meat-grinder, not the sushi chef's blade.
Sport
1 day ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Boks beat tough Tonga in Marseille

Catch all the live action as the Springboks meet Tonga in their final Rugby World Cup pool B game at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.
Sport
1 day ago

Players ‘deserve some accolades’: Jones after Portugal win as Wallabies enter RWC purgatory

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones said he was disappointed that Australia's World Cup destiny was no longer in their own hands but thought his players ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. France captain Dupont meeting training goals, to see surgeon on Monday Rugby
  2. Van der Dussen says Proteas bases covered for World Cup as Bavuma returns Cricket
  3. Sundowns-PSL issue a staring contest of soccer boss heavyweights Sport
  4. Handré Pollard back for Boks but Manie Libbok hasn’t gone anywhere Rugby
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Boks sidestep French obsession with Speedos Sport

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze