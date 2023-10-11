Ireland up? What the numbers game tells us about RWC quarterfinalists

It has, in fact, often been argued that their failure to go beyond the quarterfinals of the World Cup is rooted in their players being unaccustomed to playing five, six or seven back-breaking matches in a row. Their coach Andy Farrell is perhaps hoping to dispel that theory.

Ireland's XV of choice thus far have, on average, racked up 250 minutes at the tournament. That number seems extremely high when compared with the four other teams touted to lift the Webb Ellis Cup later this month.

France's preferred first XV average 191, while New Zealand come in with 167 minutes. The Springboks have spread game time in their group and average 164 minutes in their preferred starting team. Damian Willemse and Jesse Kriel are the only Boks who played more than 200 minutes in the pool stages. Ireland have 13 players in that club.

Fellow quarterfinalists Fiji have 14 players with more than three hours 20 minutes game time, but their head coach Simon Raiwalui, unlike tier one coaches, did not have the benefit of extended game time build-up or alignment camps leading up to the tournament.

Statistics from the pool stages also reveal Farrell’s side have won the second-fewest scrums on average (5.3) for a success rate of (90%), while their line-out success rate is 81%. They are averaging three line-outs lost per game, which many will find surprising.