Rugby

Fiji laid foundation for their next generation in France

16 October 2023 - 14:51 By Nick Said and Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ilaisa Droasese of Fiji shows appreciation to the fans at full time of their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal defeat against England at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
Ilaisa Droasese of Fiji shows appreciation to the fans at full time of their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal defeat against England at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Fiji’s World Cup campaign started and ended with defeats in exhilarating contests against tier one nations, and while they have a wound that will take time to heal, coach Simon Raiwalui is confident there is more to come from the Pacific islanders.

Sunday's 30-24 quarterfinal defeat to England in Marseille was Fiji’s third loss in five games at the tournament in France, and yet there is a genuine belief this team will kick on ahead of the next World Cup in Australia in 2027.

“For 15 weeks these boys have worked hard and we will celebrate that,” Raiwalui said. “We’re hurting now but I couldn’t be prouder of this group in terms of what they’ve put in.

“They’ve built something for the next generation of Fijian rugby players. They’ve laid a foundation.”

Fiji’s opening 32-26 loss to Wales showed glimpses of their potential, but also the chaotic nature of their game at times that lacks structure and devolves into a free-spirited rugby Sevens style that the country is so famous for.

A superb 22-15 win over Australia and gutsy 17-12 victory against Georgia put them on course for the knockout stages, and they got the point they needed to advance in a surprise 24-23 loss to Portugal.

Against England they rallied from 14 points down to draw level going into the final 10 minutes, but lacked the street-smarts to gain victory.

“What a fantastic team they are,” England coach Steve Borthwick said. “They have had a brilliant World Cup. A team jam packed full of world class players.

“Full of pace and the way they scored those back-to-back tries was in a way not too many teams in the world can.”

Their progress has been obvious, helped by the entry of Fijian Drua into Super Rugby, with 17 of their 33-man squad in France coming from that team.

Their danger with ball in hand is ever-present, but what they will want to tidy up in the coming years is the set-piece and breakdown, where they struggled against top-tier opposition.

“We’re hurting at the moment and it will hurt for a long time because it was something we had built and we thought we could go further. The belief in the team has always been there. I’m bursting with pride,” Raiwalui said.

“The pride’s never gone away, it’s there from the beginning until the day I die. These boys are family. Pride doesn’t disappear.” 

Raiwalui thought his team had laid the foundation for a bright future for the island nation in the 15-man game.

“They've worked so hard since week one, 15 weeks now, and they've showed they belong on the world stage. The whole group players and staff. It's a bit of an emotional moment.

“This is a different Fiji team and I think it's the start of something special. We made a few mistakes today, we didn't take our chances and we paid for it but, as I said, I couldn't be prouder.”

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 month ago

Sunday's match had echoes of Fiji's last World Cup quarterfinal in 2007 when they fought back to level the match at 20-20 only to go down 37-20 to eventual champions South Africa.

The success of that campaign was not built upon but Raiwalui, who until he took over as coach was general manager at the Fijian Rugby Union, thought this time would be different.

“When I was general manager, the idea was to make sure that pathways were geared towards long term success. Our pathways are in a good place.

“The second thing was we needed to be more consistent in preparation, and I think what we've shown this year is that we've grown in that area. I think that's only going to grow as we go forward to the 2027 and 2031 World Cups.”

It has been a tough few weeks off the pitch for the Fijians with centre Josua Tuisova losing his son to a long-term illness and hooker Sam Matavesi's father dying earlier this week.

Both players stayed in France and Raiwalui said that showed what a special squad it was.

“It's more than just a group, it's a family,” he said. “I think we'll have a bond for the rest of our lives.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

France captain Dupont bemoans refereeing in Boks’ quarter win

A pall has descended over France. The hosts will have to watch the rest of the Rugby World Cup from the sidelines after the Springboks dumped them ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bok hearts filled with belief: How they got the job done

The Springboks earned the right to meet England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup semifinal, but it required a performance of real grit to edge France ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Boks pure courage, grit as they keep all of France at bay to reach RWC semis

They were at times scintillating, but the mostly resourceful and resolute Springboks kept all of France at bay as they reached the Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Argentina surge into semis with battling comeback win over Wales

Carried on a wave of incredible support, Argentina overcame a 10-0 deficit to eventually overwhelm Wales 29-17 as late tries by replacements Joel ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gatland commits to Wales after quarterfinal loss to Argentina

Soft penalties and an inability to turn the screw when ahead were behind Wales’ 29-17 World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Argentina in Marseille on ...
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks dump Ireland out of the Rugby World Cup, set up semifinal clash with Pumas

Ireland's quest for a first ever quarterfinal win at the Rugby World Cup drew another blank when New Zealand stunned them 28-24 in a thoroughly ...
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks lead way, giving Boks ‘the thought maybe they’ve got a chance’

Few will argue with former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad's succinct assessment of the events that unfolded at the Stade de France on Saturday night.
Sport
1 day ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Superhuman Boks beat France by point in quarter thriller

Live updates, as it happens, of Sunday's huge 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between France and the Springboks
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Broos wants Bafana players to take cue from super-committed Springboks Soccer
  2. France captain Dupont bemoans refereeing in Boks’ quarter win Rugby
  3. Fiji laid foundation for their next generation in France Rugby
  4. Bok hearts filled with belief: How they got the job done Rugby
  5. POLL | France vs Boks: Who was SA man of the match for you? Rugby

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...