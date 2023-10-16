Fiji laid foundation for their next generation in France

Fiji’s World Cup campaign started and ended with defeats in exhilarating contests against tier one nations, and while they have a wound that will take time to heal, coach Simon Raiwalui is confident there is more to come from the Pacific islanders.

Sunday's 30-24 quarterfinal defeat to England in Marseille was Fiji’s third loss in five games at the tournament in France, and yet there is a genuine belief this team will kick on ahead of the next World Cup in Australia in 2027.

“For 15 weeks these boys have worked hard and we will celebrate that,” Raiwalui said. “We’re hurting now but I couldn’t be prouder of this group in terms of what they’ve put in.

“They’ve built something for the next generation of Fijian rugby players. They’ve laid a foundation.”

Fiji’s opening 32-26 loss to Wales showed glimpses of their potential, but also the chaotic nature of their game at times that lacks structure and devolves into a free-spirited rugby Sevens style that the country is so famous for.