Springbok legend and double World Cup-winner Frans Steyn has been appointed as the new director of rugby for the Cheetahs, four months after his retirement from the game.
Steyn called time on his illustrious career in July at the age of 36 after struggling to recover from a knee injury he sustained in March while playing for the Cheetahs.
During his playing days, the former Sharks, Racing 92 and Montpellier star was a versatile player who could easily be switched between centre, wing, flyhalf and fullback.
He starts his job — where his role will include developing a junior pipeline for the franchise, overseeing rugby operations, contributing to the team’s strategy and player development — on November 1.
“I am excited to step into this new role,” Steyn said.
“My initial focus will be to actively promote Cheetahs rugby at school and junior level. I look forward to working closely with [Cheetahs COO] MJ Smith to elevate the rugby programme and build on the proud history of the Toyota Cheetahs.”
Bok legend Frans Steyn announced as Cheetahs' new director of rugby
Image: Johan Pretorius (Gallo Images)
Cheetahs CEO Ross van Reenen said he is delighted Steyn accepted the offer to remain with the union in a different capacity and confident his appointment will help take the side to another level.
“Frans Steyn is an iconic figure in world rugby, and we are extremely fortunate to have him in our fold,” he said.
“His rugby expertise and passion for the game align perfectly with our vision for the Cheetahs. We believe he will help reinvent and re-establish the Cheetahs as a force to be reckoned with.”
Steyn won his two World Cup titles in 2007 in France and 2019 in Japan. He made 78 appearances for the Springboks.
