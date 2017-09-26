Golden Arrows are a little team that gets big results‚ says coach Larsen

Soccer

26 September 2017 - 17:13 By Mark Gleeson
Golden Arrows head coach Clinton Larsen and his assistant Mandla Ncikazi look on from the bench during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen is not surprised with his side’s position at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings and called them “a little team that gets big results”.

Arrows head the standings after six games by goal difference from Baroka FC‚ another surprise package.

“We have a solid management and technical team to keep our players grounded‚" he said.

"We have an identity‚ we know we are a small club.

"And we are not going to be pretentious and pretend we are not.

"That is important for our players to understand.

"But it doesn’t mean you can’t get big results.

“I’m not surprised with our position.

"We started exactly the same way as we did last season.

"We were top of the log after five games then‚ by the way‚” said Larsen.

“I thought that after six‚ seven games last season we got some serious injury to some key players and that really affected our form and our results for the middle part of the season.

"We came good in the latter part again. And I’m expecting the same to happen this season."

Larsen does not think their recent results mean sudden pressure with new expectations being heaped on them.

“We have a very thin squad. We share players with our Diski team.

"That’s how we’ve structured our clubs.

"When we do get injuries and suspensions those kids are going to get an opportunity to play‚” the former Bafana Bafana midfielder

“One advantage we have coming into this season is the power of continuity.

"We kept all of the players we had last season.

"They were all present for the full duration of our pre-season and that always augers well for your preparation for the league.

"That has helped us to get to where we are right now‚” Larsen added.

Arrows defend their unbeaten run next against Chippa United at KwaMashu on Saturday. 

- TimesLIVE

